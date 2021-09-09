Statkraft signs new, extended power contract with Boliden in Norway

English Norwegian

(Oslo/Odda, 09.09.2021) Statkraft, Europe’s largest producer of renewable energy and Swedish metals company Boliden has signed a new, extended power contract securing competitive power to the company’s smelter in Odda, Norway. The contract includes deliveries of 1.6 TWh/year with a duration of 15 years from the upgraded smelter starts operations in 2024.



Boliden is investing heavily in Norway and recently made an investment decision to increase the smelting capacity in Odda from the current 200,000 to 350,000 tonnes per year. The expansion and upgrade of the plant constitutes one of the largest onshore investments in Norway in many years and increases the annual power demand by 700 GWh.

“The power agreement forms the basis for producing the world's most climate-efficient zinc in Odda. The expansion of the business that we are now starting, is an important investment in the future both for us and society as a whole,” says Mats Gustavsson, energy director at Boliden.

“We are proud to secure the power supply to an upgraded and expanded smelter in Odda. The agreement is another example of renewals and extensions of long-term power contracts to Norwegian industry, confirming Statkraft's position as the main supplier of electricity to power-intensive industry in Norway,” says Statkraft’s Executive Vice President for Marketing and IT, Hallvard Granheim.

