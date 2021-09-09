Betty's Eddies® Brand Launches Singles and Brings Back Multi-Packs

NORWOOD, Mass., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed, Inc. (OTCQX: MRMD) ("MariMed" or the "Company"), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on health and wellness and improving lives every day, announced today the launch of new SKUs of its top-selling Betty’s Eddies brand of cannabis infused fruit chews. Answering the call of the brand’s customers, this month the Company is rolling out single-serving options and bringing back multi-packs that will feature a variety of flavors.



Offering the award-winning Betty’s Eddies brand in a single-serve package will provide a low-cost, convenient option to drive trial of the brand among new customers, as well as for impulse purchases at point-of-sale. All of Betty’s Eddies fruit chews will be offered in the single-serve format, including the sleep-enhancing Betty’s Bedtime, immunity-boosting Elderbetty, libido-inducing Smashin’ Passion.

Betty’s Eddies customers were also demanding the relaunch of multi-packs, which will contain an assortment of the brand’s original five classic flavors, including Berry Good Things, Orange You Beautiful, O’ My Grapeness, Little Lemon Heaven, and Lime a Good Person. The multi-pack will also afford new users the opportunity to try multiple flavors in order to pick their favorite on their next purchase.

Handcrafted with full-spectrum cannabis oil, organic fruits and vegetables, Betty’s Eddies chews are vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free. The brand has been the top-selling cannabis edible in Maryland and Massachusetts, according to LeafLink, and is also available in Maine, Nevada, Rhode Island, and Puerto Rico.

More information about when specific products will be available in particular markets will be shared on Betty’s Eddies’ social media channels, including Facebook and Instagram . Single packs have already hit dispensary shelves in Maine and Massachusetts.

“Consumers love the award-winning taste, texture and effect of our handcrafted Betty’s Eddies cannabis-infused fruit chews,” said Ryan Crandall, MariMed’s Chief Product Officer. “We’re excited to offer more options at point-of-sale to drive trial of Betty’s Eddies among new consumers and thrilled to re-launch multi-packs due to popular demand.”

About MariMed, Inc.

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day, through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company's technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty's Eddies®, Nature's Heritage™, Bourne Baking Co., and Kalm Fusion®. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.

Media Contact:

Trailblaze PR

Email: marimed@trailblaze.co

Company Contact:

Howard Schacter, Chief Communications Officer

Email: press@marimedinc.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@marimedinc.com