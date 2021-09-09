Corona® and Tony Romo Serve Up Gameday Wisdom in New ‘Romotivation™’ Campaign

CHICAGO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This football season, former quarterback and football analyst Tony Romo is sharing his gameday good life wisdom as a motivational speaker in the new Corona ‘Romotivation’ campaign. Tony and the iconic beer are teaming up again to inspire fans with refreshingly optimistic advice — or Romotivation — straight from the beach.



“Anything can happen during football season, but approaching the game with the right attitude makes all the difference,” Romo said. “Whether your team wins or loses, keep calm with an ice-cold Corona, and you’re always a winner if you choose to live the gameday good life.”

As the Corona resident Romotivator, Tony reminds fans that what matters most is how they play the game. While spectators can’t control the wins and losses throughout the season, they can control how they approach game day – who they watch it with, how they pre- and post-game, and the optimistic perspective they choose to embrace each week.

This football season, fans have a chance to win big. Corona is hosting a sweepstakes in partnership with Fanatics through an AR experience that can be found across TV, social, on-premise and off-premise advertising. From Aug. 16 to Oct. 31, 2021, fans will have the opportunity to scan a QR code or visit Romotivation.com on mobile to unlock one of three unique AR experiences featuring Tony and enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win an exciting prize. One grand prize winner will win a “Gameday Good Life Fan Cave'' featuring select pieces from the AR experience and $1,500 in Fanatics Fan Cash. Additionally, over 150 first-prize winners will win $250 in Fanatics Fan Cash.

“Through our ongoing partnership with Tony over the past few seasons, fans have received words of wisdom to help ease stressful sports moments,” said Ann Legan, vice president, Corona. “Corona and Tony have shared enthusiasm and the optimistic perspective that every fan is a winner with the right mindset.”

About the Corona Brand Family:

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, and Corona Hard Seltzer. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. Corona embodies “La Vida Más Fina” or “The Fine Life” as a modern expression of the brand’s lifestyle. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra holds a respected place in U.S. culture as the #1 most loved beer brand.

A brand that has long been synonymous with the beach, Corona is committing to removing 1 million pounds of plastic from shorelines and its business by the brand’s 100th birthday in 2025 through its “Protect Our Beaches” initiative with Oceanic Global, a nonprofit leader in ocean conservation. Believing there is no such thing as a better tomorrow without our beaches, the brand is on a mission to preserve these special places for generations to come.

