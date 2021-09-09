Woodbridge, Ontario, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upstream Works Software Ltd., a provider of cloud-based omnichannel contact center solutions, announces that Upstream Works Assist knowledge management is now available in AWS Marketplace. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Clients can enhance their Upstream Works for Amazon (UWA) offering with Expert Assist, an internal knowledge management system that can be utilized by agents on any channel.

Upstream Works provides end-to-end contact center solutions that accelerate digital transformation and streamline operations. The easy-to-use agent desktop seamlessly integrates Amazon Connect Voice with digital channels, including email, web chat, messaging, co-browse, social, bots, and more. With full visibility into the customer journey, context-data, and integrations to business applications and customer relationship management (CRM) systems, UWA empowers agents to personalize customer experiences. Team management is simplified with the Supervisor Desktop, and real-time metrics, reports, and analytics.

Upstream Works Assist knowledge management provides agents with an easily accessible knowledge base that is powered by Natural Language Processing (NLP), Super Search functions and artificial intelligence (AI) so agents can offer quick and accurate resolutions. Upstream Works Assist enables organizations to optimize knowledge with rich-media, contextual-content, and reports and analytics, which help to reduce training time, improve efficiency, and increase customer satisfaction.

“We are continuing to expand our AWS Marketplace offerings with Expert Assist for Upstream Works for Amazon Connect,” said Rob McDougall, CEO of Upstream Works. “An internal knowledge management system like Upstream Works Assist provides contextual guidance across all channels, ensuring that agents are providing customers with fast and accurate resolutions.”



Upstream Works Customer Assist provides an intuitive self-service option that is also available to support Upstream Works for Amazon Connect. Customer Assist offers an external knowledge portal that can be accessed by customers through an FAQ-style webpage. To learn more about Customer Assist, contact an Upstream Works sales representative or authorized reseller partner.

Find Upstream Works Agent Expert Assist in AWS Marketplace here .

Learn more about Upstream Works omnichannel contact center solutions here .

About Upstream Works Software www.upstreamworks.com

Upstream Works provides best-in-class omnichannel contact center software to increase customer engagement and employee success. The customer journey comes together across all channels with an intuitive desktop, seamless integrations and consistent management. For more than 15 years, Upstream Works has been developing flexible solutions for organizations wanting to improve the customer experience, operational efficiency and long-term business growth.