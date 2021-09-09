Tenable Now Available on Carahsoft GSA Schedule

COLUMBIA, Md. and RESTON, Va., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® Inc., the Cyber Exposure Company, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that Carahsoft has added Tenable’s products to its GSA IT Schedule 70 contract, making the company’s comprehensive vulnerability management solutions widely available to the public sector through Carahsoft and its reseller partners.



More than 30,000 organizations around the world trust Tenable to see and protect their digital assets. Tenable’s platform of products provides holistic visibility, security and control over IT, modern assets, operational technology and Active Directory environments. The company’s deep vulnerability insights and intelligence help public sector customers understand and address their cyber risk across this modern attack surface.

“We are thrilled to announce this new contract award that will expand the availability of our products in the public sector,” said Bill Kurtz, vice president of public sector sales, Tenable. “We are committed to working with Carahsoft to enable organizations to understand, address and reduce their cyber risk in the digital era.”

The GSA contract award significantly extends Tenable’s availability to Federal, State, Local, and Education markets. In addition to the GSA Schedule 70 contract, Tenable is also available on Carahsoft’s 2nd Generation Information Technology (2GIT) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA), Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM), ITES-SW2, OMNIA Partners, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Quilt and numerous state-specific contracts. Tenable solutions are also available through Carahsoft’s reseller partner contracts including TX-DIR.

“As cyber attacks increase, so does the need for uniquely advanced solutions to expose threats before they can be exploited to attack organizations’ infrastructure,” said Eric Goycochea, Sales Director for Tenable at Carahsoft. “We are excited to provide broader access to Tenable’s Cyber Exposure platform through this GSA award and to teaming with Tenable to better protect and serve our Public Sector customers with the support of our reseller partners.”

Tenable is available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule 70 No. GS-35F-0119Y and additional State, Local, and Education Contracts . For more information, contact the Tenable team at Carahsoft at (703) 895-1542 or Tenable@carahsoft.com .

