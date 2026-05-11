OpenVPN and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Secure, Scalable Virtual Connectivity to the Public Sector

PLEASANTON, Calif. and RESTON, Va., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenVPN and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as OpenVPN’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s Virtual Private Networking (VPN) connectivity solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“We're pleased to partner with Carahsoft to bring our security solutions to the Public Sector,” said Francis Dinha, CEO of OpenVPN. “Carahsoft’s extensive network and expertise across Public Sector missions are excellent complements to the OpenVPN mission to deliver next-generation secure, scalable Zero Trust Network Access solutions. Together, we can provide immense value for organizations where Zero Trust security is vital to protecting critical infrastructure."

OpenVPN delivers two secure connectivity solutions designed to help Government agencies and Education institutions modernize IT infrastructure while safeguarding sensitive data. The company’s Access Server is self-hosted VPN software built for organizations where data sovereignty and residency are non-negotiable. It deploys on-premise or in the cloud in minutes, scales with high-availability clustering and authenticates users with built-in PKI alongside MFA and SSO. For agencies seeking cloud-native simplicity, OpenVPN’s CloudConnexa platform provides a cloud-delivered Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and Security Service Edge (SSE) solution, creating a dedicated Wide-area Private Cloud across more than 30 global points of presence. With integrated threat protection, SaaS isolation and secure connectivity for users, devices and sites, both platforms empower Government organizations to reduce cyber risk, enforce least-privileged access and support secure remote work and digital transformation initiatives.

“We are pleased to partner with OpenVPN to bring its scalable, flexible VPN and Zero Trust connectivity solutions to the Public Sector,” said Natalie Gregory, Vice President for Open Source Solutions at Carahsoft. “Public Sector IT teams require robust IT solutions to help secure remote users, distributed networks and cloud environments, and this partnership helps close a critical gap in delivering scalable, easy-to-manage secure access. Through this collaboration and alongside our reseller partners, we can provide Federal, State and Local Government agencies, as well as academic institutions, with trusted solutions that strengthen cybersecurity posture, reduce risk and support mission success in an increasingly hybrid world.”

OpenVPN’s connectivity solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 581-6680 or OpenvVPN@carahsoft.com; or learn more about OpenVPN’s solutions here.

About OpenVPN

OpenVPN's network security platforms provide secure remote access through both self-hosted business VPN and cloud-delivered business VPN solutions with the core tenets of Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), creating peace of mind for organizations with remote and hybrid employees. Built on the high-performance, enterprise-trusted open-source OpenVPN protocol, OpenVPN’s solutions for business, Access Server and CloudConnexa®, help teams securely access private company resources on SaaS platforms, the web, and via cloud environments (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, etc.). With over 90 million downloads and nearly 20,000 business customers, OpenVPN products are trusted for their security, speed, and simplicity.

Contact

Adam Bullock

(360) 213-4692

adam.bullock@openvpn.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, Open Source, Education Technology, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com