Carahsoft SOF Week Partner Pavilion Showcases Cybersecurity, AI, OSINT and Other Mission Critical Solutions at SOF Week 2026 in Tampa, Florida, May 18-21

RESTON, Va, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider® will be joined by more than 90 of its technology and reseller partners at Special Operations Forces (SOF) Week 2026. Hosted by The United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) and Global Special Operations Forces Foundation (GSOF Foundation), the event will take place on May 18-21, 2026, at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Florida, and will offer professionals from the international special operations community a platform for collaboration, learning and capability development.

LEARN:

The event will bring together special operations operators and commanders, Government decision makers, defense and security personnel, industry and academia for a week of technology evaluation, networking and collaboration around programs that support operational needs. It will provide a unique platform for the SOF community to convene, share insights and explore mission-focused solutions.

Attendees will hear from senior leaders across the Special Operations enterprise, including U.S. Special Operations Command leadership, Department of Defense officials and acquisition executives, alongside allied nation representatives and industry innovators including:

Admiral Frank M. Bradley, Commander, U.S. Special Operations Command

Commander, U.S. Special Operations Command Hon. Derrick Anderson, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict

Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict Ms. Melissa A. Johnson, Acquisition Executive, U.S. Special Operations Command

Acquisition Executive, U.S. Special Operations Command General Francis L. Donovan, Commander, U.S. Southern Command

Commander, U.S. Southern Command General Gregory M. Guillot, Commander, U.S. Northern Command

Commander, U.S. Northern Command Command Sergeant Major Andrew J. “A.J.” Krogman, Senior Enlisted Leader, U.S. Special Operations Command

View the full list of speakers here.

ATTEND:

Monday - Thursday, May 18 - 21, 2026

Tampa Convention Center

333 S Franklin St,

Tampa, FL 33602

Directions

ENGAGE:

Carahsoft and more than 90 partners will showcase Cybersecurity, AI & Machine Learning, DevSecOps, OSINT and additional mission critical solutions at the Carahsoft booth (#633), in Carahsoft’s Technology Vertical Alleys, and throughout the SOF Week show floor.

Demos in the Carahsoft Booth (#633):

Tuesday, May 19, 2026

BYOS

Forward Networks

Grist Mill

Icertis

Rapid7

SAP

Security Scorecard

Zignal Labs

Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Ask Sage

Cloudflare

Fivecast

Illumio

SocialGist

Sonatype

Tom Sawyer Software

Via Science

Thursday, May 21, 2026

Chainalysis

Circle Security

Epsilon3

Ethos

Kinetic Data

Paramify

Raycom

Silent Push



Demos in Carahsoft’s Technology Vertical Alleys:

AI/ML (#4802):

Certus Core

Cohere

Dataminr

Senzing

Virtualitics

ZL Technologies



Cyber (#3100):

Acalvio

Dark Owl

Forward Networks

Industrial Defender Mulga Defense Corp. Qanapi





DevSecOps (#3211):

Cognyte

Infoblox

Quzara

Reversing Labs

Virtualitics



OSINT (#4901):

Fivecast

Immuta

Janes

Meltwater

Quantifind

Rakia

ShadowDragon

Strider

Terrogence



Partners Exhibiting in Carahsoft’s Pavilion:

Tampa Convention Center (Level 1) – Information Systems Zone

1Kosmos (#3215)

archTIS (#3114)

Armis (#3017)

Axonius (#3106)

Bastille (#3204)

Broadcom (#3104)

Chainguard (#3207)

ClearanceJobs (#3015)

Conceal (#3102)

Delinea (#3214)

Dynatrace (#3011)

EdgeRunner (#3001)

Ericsson (#3112)

Fed Data (#3213)

Forescout (#3007)

Fortinet Federal (#3110)

Fortis Federal (#4705)

Fortra (#3306)

Owl Cyber Defense (#3005)

Palo Alto Networks (#3217)

Project Hosts (#3107)

RADICL (#3013)

ScienceLogic (#3212)

Seekr (#3116)

ServiceNow (#3216)

Tanium (#3210)

Versa Networks (#3105)

Yubico (#3003)

Zscaler (#3206) JW Marriott (Level 2) – Digital Applications Zone

Censys (#4903)

Cloudera (#4804)

CrowdStrike (#4907)

District 4 Labs (#4905)

Eclypsium (#4906)

Elastic (#4807)

HPE w/ Intel (#4801)

Interos (#4808)

Nutanix (#4703)

Omnissa (#4904)

Pryon (#4707)

Seerist (#4902)

SpyCloud (#4908)

UiPath (#4805)

VMware (#4806)

Wirescreen (#4701)

Additional Carahsoft Partners Participating:

Accrete AI Government (#5155)

Babel Street (#3006)

Blue Fusion (#3307)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (#908)

Clearspeed (#4503)

Dell Technologies (#705)

Draganfly (#A42)

EarthDaily (N/A)

Enveil (#5013)

Google Public Sector (#1033)

Govini (#1833)

Halcyon (N/A)

Hypori (#321)

IBM (#1060)

Intel (#4801)

Latent AI (Meeting Pod 2)

Legion Intelligence (#955)

Leidos (#904) Magnet Forensics (#4501)

Manifest (#4106)

Microsoft (N/A)

Nokia Federal (#1913)

Ntrepid (#4704)

Penlink (#4711)

Primer AI (#439)

Quantropi (#5509)

Red Hat (#4706)

Sayari (#5011)

Shift5 (#1807)

Skydio (#4308)

T-Mobile for Government (Meeting Pod 1)

TRM Labs (#4714)

Two Six Technologies (#3012)

Walacor (#4006)

Zignal Labs (#932)

View all exhibitors and floor plans here.

CARAHSOFT HOSTED EXECUTIVE BRIEFINGS:

Carahsoft will host its Executive Briefing Series at SOF Week 2026 in meeting room #306 at the Tampa Convention Center, enabling its partners to deliver targeted, mission-focused sessions for Government and industry attendees. Through thought leadership discussions, live demonstrations and SME engagement, the series highlights innovative technologies supporting the evolving needs of the Special Operations community. Participating vendors include Broadcom, Cloudflare, Dataminr, Delinea, GitLab, Janes, Nutanix, Mattermost, Quantifind, SpyCloud and Strider. Carahsoft will also host a dedicated OSINT Panel session in meeting room #309.

CARAHSOFT ON-SITE MEETINGS AND INTERVIEWS:

Carahsoft will have a dedicated Meeting Room located in the Carahsoft Booth (#633) at the Tampa Convention Center. To schedule a meeting with the Carahsoft team, click here. Francis Rose with Fed Gov Today will conduct interviews with Government and industry thought leaders throughout the event. Carahsoft will also feature, for the first time, office hours with Janie Sullivan, a former Chief of Contracting Integration Operations for USSOCOM on Tuesday, May 19. Ms. Sullivan will be onsite to answer any SOCOM contracting questions that Government or industry partners have and to help companies prepare for Government meetings during SOF Week.

JOIN TODAY!

For more information about the conference and to register for the event, click here. To learn more about Carahsoft’s involvement and to gain the latest insights on the Special Operations Forces community and supporting technologies, contact mailto: Holly Anderson at (571) 662-4853 or SOFWeek@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Defense, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com