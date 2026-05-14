Carahsoft Drives Public Sector Innovation Through High-Impact State and Local Government Events in 2026

RESTON, Va., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced its State and Local Government highlights and initiatives, as well as its upcoming events portfolio for this year, reaffirming its commitment to delivering advanced solutions to Government agencies.

This year, Carahsoft was recognized with NASPO's Most Valuable Partner (MVP) Award for the second time, acknowledging its dedication to delivering value to Government agencies. In addition, Carahsoft will sponsor and host a networking reception at the NASCIO Annual Conference in September, and will receive the NASCIO 10-Year Member Award, recognizing its 10 consecutive years of membership. Carahsoft’s State and Local Government team will also support the GovRAMP Cyber Summit in November.

“Carahsoft’s State and Local Government portfolio brings together a broad ecosystem of leading technology providers and solutions that help agencies modernize operations, strengthen cybersecurity and enhance citizen services,” said Tim Boltz, Program Executive for State and Local Government Solutions at Carahsoft. “As agencies navigate evolving security, workforce and infrastructure demands, Carahsoft and our reseller partners are focused on connecting them with the technologies and partner expertise needed to solve real operational challenges and accelerate modernization efforts. Our 2026 event participation reflects our continued investment in helping the Public Sector share ideas, discover emerging solutions and drive meaningful innovation.”

Mark Your Calendars: Top State and Local Government Events in 2026

Public Sector Network Government Innovation Shows

Date: Multiple Dates Throughout 2026

Location: Various States

Details: PSN’s Government Innovation Shows unite Government executives and technology leaders through regional forums focused on digital transformation, cybersecurity resilience, AI and more. Carahsoft is a sponsor and event partner for the regional shows, helping State and Local agencies explore innovative solutions tailored to their specific modernization priorities.





Multiple Dates Throughout 2026 Various States PSN’s Government Innovation Shows unite Government executives and technology leaders through regional forums focused on digital transformation, cybersecurity resilience, AI and more. Carahsoft is a sponsor and event partner for the regional shows, helping State and Local agencies explore innovative solutions tailored to their specific modernization priorities. NACo Annual Conference

Date: Friday, July 17 – Monday, July 20

Location: New Orleans, LA

Details: The National Association of Counties (NACo) Annual conference brings together county officials, focusing on policy trends, innovative leadership practices and solutions for challenges spanning infrastructure, technology and economic development. Carahsoft is sponsoring the event to provide county leaders with access to transformative technology solutions.





Friday, July 17 – Monday, July 20 New Orleans, LA The National Association of Counties (NACo) Annual conference brings together county officials, focusing on policy trends, innovative leadership practices and solutions for challenges spanning infrastructure, technology and economic development. Carahsoft is sponsoring the event to provide county leaders with access to transformative technology solutions. NASTD Annual Conference

Date: Sunday, August 23 – Wednesday, August 26

Location: Denver, CO

Details: The National Association of State Technology Directors (NASTD) Annual Conference gathers State IT directors, industry leaders and innovators to share best practices, insights and strategies for modernization. Carahsoft is sponsoring and exhibiting at NASTD, showcasing how its comprehensive solution portfolio supports modernization initiatives.





Sunday, August 23 – Wednesday, August 26 Denver, CO The National Association of State Technology Directors (NASTD) Annual Conference gathers State IT directors, industry leaders and innovators to share best practices, insights and strategies for modernization. Carahsoft is sponsoring and exhibiting at NASTD, showcasing how its comprehensive solution portfolio supports modernization initiatives. NASCIO Annual Conference

Date: Sunday, September 27 – Wednesday, September 30

Location: San Diego, CA

Details: The NASCIO Annual Conference brings together State Government IT leaders, partners and experts to examine ongoing Public Sector IT challenges, share best practices and explore national technology trends including cybersecurity, digital services and more. Carahsoft is a sponsor of the conference and will host a networking reception for attendee collaboration.





Sunday, September 27 – Wednesday, September 30 San Diego, CA The NASCIO Annual Conference brings together State Government IT leaders, partners and experts to examine ongoing Public Sector IT challenges, share best practices and explore national technology trends including cybersecurity, digital services and more. Carahsoft is a sponsor of the conference and will host a networking reception for attendee collaboration. GovRAMP Cyber Summit

Date: Sunday, November 15 – Tuesday, November 17

Location: San Antonio, TX

Details: The GovRAMP Cyber Summit unites Government and industry leaders to explore cybersecurity complexity and practical, risk-based strategies that enhance security efficiency and compliance. Carahsoft is the presenting sponsor of the summit, facilitating collaboration and guiding agencies to secure, streamlined cloud adoption.





Sunday, November 15 – Tuesday, November 17 San Antonio, TX The GovRAMP Cyber Summit unites Government and industry leaders to explore cybersecurity complexity and practical, risk-based strategies that enhance security efficiency and compliance. Carahsoft is the presenting sponsor of the summit, facilitating collaboration and guiding agencies to secure, streamlined cloud adoption. Billington Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity Summit

Date: Tuesday, November 17 – Wednesday, November 18

Location: San Antonio, TX

Details: The Billington Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity Summit convenes Federal, State and Local leaders to explore evolving threats and gain insights through expert sessions, simulations and sector-focused discussions. Carahsoft is supporting the event to connect agencies with innovative technologies and expert guidance.





For more insights on Carahsoft’s State and Local Government initiatives and upcoming events, read its latest blog post: “Top 10 State and Local Government Events in 2026” or contact SLGMarketing@carahsoft.com. For more information on Carahsoft and its industry-leading State and Local Government technology partners events, visit the State and Local Government solutions portfolio.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com