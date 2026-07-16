OpenPolicy and Carahsoft Partner to Expand AI-Powered Policy Intelligence Solutions Across the Public Sector Ecosystem

ARLINGTON, Va. and RESTON, Va., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenPolicy , the AI-powered platform transforming how organizations navigate legislation, regulation and public policy, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as OpenPolicy’s Master Government Aggregator®, making OpenPolicy’s solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

The partnership expands access to OpenPolicy for Government, the company’s dedicated offering designed to help Federal, State and Local Government agencies modernize policy analysis, legislative monitoring, regulatory research and stakeholder engagement workflows through secure and scalable AI technologies.

“Policy and regulatory intelligence have become mission-critical not only for Government agencies, but also for the companies that support them,” said Amit Elazari, Co-Founder and CEO of OpenPolicy. “Our partnership with Carahsoft expands access to OpenPolicy for Government through trusted Public Sector procurement channels while also supporting the broader Government technology ecosystem with AI-driven tools to better navigate policy, procurement and regulatory change. With deployment options that support FedRAMP environments, we are helping agencies and technology providers accelerate AI adoption with the security, compliance and scalability required for mission-critical operations. Together, we are transforming policy developments into actionable operational intelligence and commercial opportunities."

OpenPolicy for Government is designed to support agencies and regulated organizations with capabilities including:

AI-powered legislative and regulatory monitoring

Policy analysis and summarization

Cross-jurisdictional policy intelligence

Secure deployment supporting FedRAMP environments and Government security requirements

Public affairs and stakeholder engagement workflows

Government procurement and policy trend monitoring

Commercial opportunity and market intelligence driven by policy developments

Secure collaboration and knowledge management





In addition to supporting Public Sector agencies, the collaboration also expands opportunities to bring OpenPolicy’s AI-powered policy intelligence capabilities to Carahsoft’s broader ecosystem of technology vendors, systems integrators and Government-focused solution providers. By working alongside Carahsoft’s extensive partner network, OpenPolicy aims to help organizations better navigate the legislative, regulatory and procurement developments shaping Government priorities and creating new commercial opportunities.

OpenPolicy enables organizations to transform policy and regulatory complexity into actionable commercial opportunities. By combining advanced AI with organizational context and comprehensive legislative, regulatory and Government market data, OpenPolicy helps organizations identify opportunities created by policy change, anticipate market shifts, monitor funding and procurement trends and make faster, more informed business decisions.

For organizations serving Government markets, OpenPolicy delivers actionable intelligence across key organizational stakeholders by surfacing policy-driven commercial opportunities and routing them to the teams best positioned to act on them, including:

Commercial Leaders (Sales / CRO)

Government Affairs & Policy Teams

Compliance & Regulatory Teams

Executive Leadership

Marketing Executives





“Carahsoft and our reseller partners are committed to helping Government agencies and the broader Public Sector technology community adopt innovative solutions that improve decision making and operational effectiveness,” said Caitlyn Lewis, Program Manager for GovCon Solutions at Carahsoft. “By partnering with OpenPolicy, Carahsoft and our reseller partners are expanding access to AI-powered policy intelligence capabilities that help organizations better navigate evolving Government priorities, regulatory landscapes and mission-critical initiatives.”

Through Carahsoft’s reseller ecosystem, contract vehicles and Public Sector procurement expertise, the partnership will help streamline access to OpenPolicy’s technology for Government customers, while also fostering collaboration opportunities across Carahsoft’s network of vendors and solution providers serving Federal, State and Local agencies.

OpenPolicy’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (844) 722-8436 or OpenPolicy@carahsoft.com .

About OpenPolicy

OpenPolicy is an AI-powered policy intelligence platform that helps organizations monitor, analyze and act on legislative, regulatory and Government market developments in real time. By combining advanced AI with trusted policy and regulatory data, OpenPolicy enables organizations to transform policy change into strategic and commercial opportunities. The platform helps Public Sector organizations, enterprises and Government-focused companies identify emerging market opportunities, anticipate regulatory shifts, align with evolving Government priorities and make faster, data-driven decisions in increasingly complex policy environments.

Contact

Amit Elazari

Co-Founder & CEO, OpenPolicy

sales@openpolicy.co

https://www.openpolicy.co

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for GovCon, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .