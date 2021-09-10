Global-e Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Shares

PETAH-TIKVA, Israel, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global-e Online Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLBE) (the “Company” or “Global-e”), the world's leading platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce, today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by certain of its shareholders (the “Selling Shareholders”) of 12,000,000 of the Company’s ordinary shares at a price to the public of $64.00 per share (the “Offering”). The Offering is expected to close on or about September 14, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, the Selling Shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts. The Selling Shareholders will receive all of the proceeds from the Offering. Global-e is not selling any of its ordinary shares in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional ordinary shares.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Jefferies LLC and BofA Securities are serving as lead book-running managers for the Offering. The Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained from any of the following sources:

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities was declared effective by the SEC on September 9, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Global-e

Global-e is the world's leading platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. The chosen partner of more than 520 global brands and retailers across the United States, Europe and Asia, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. Founded in 2013 by Amir Schlachet, Shahar Tamari and Nir Debbi, the company enables e-commerce retailers to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end e-commerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast cross-border experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell from, and to, anywhere in the world.

Forward‐Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “intend,” “expect,” and “may,” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are based on current information available at the time the statements are made and on management’s reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Additional factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may also emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Investors are referred to the Company’s registration statement for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

