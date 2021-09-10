Liquidia to Participate at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) announced today that Damian deGoa, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, which runs from September 13 – 15, 2021. The conference will be held in a virtual format.

The presentation will be available on-demand in the Investors section of Liquidia’s website at https://liquidia.com/investors/events-and-presentations starting at 7:00 a.m. ET on Monday, September 13, 2021, and available for 30 days following the conference.

About Liquidia Corporation

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its PRINT® Technology. The company operates through its two wholly owned subsidiaries, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. and Liquidia PAH, LLC. Liquidia Technologies is developing LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Liquidia PAH provides the commercialization for rare disease pharmaceutical products, such as generic Treprostinil Injection. For more information, please visit www.liquidia.com.

Contact Information



Media & Investors:

Jason Adair

Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy

919.328.4400

jason.adair@liquidia.com