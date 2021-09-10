ALSTOM SA: Alstom joins the CAC40 ESG® index of the Paris stock exchange

English French

Alstom joins the CAC40 ESG® index of the Paris stock exchange

10 September 2021 – Alstom will join the Paris stock exchange’s CAC 40 ESG® index, comprising the 40 companies within the CAC Large 60 Index that have demonstrated the best environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. The index is based on the Vigeo-Eiris agency’s rating. This inclusion will be effective after markets close on Friday 17 September 2021.

Alstom is delighted about this inclusion, which demonstrates the Group’s commitment to smart and sustainable mobility and underlines its policy in ESG. The Group’s priorities in this field are organised along four axes:

Enabling the decarbonisation of mobility

Caring for people

Creating a positive impact on society

Acting as a responsible business partner

Alstom’s commitment translates into concrete results. Alstom has had its emissions reduction targets on its legacy scope approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as consistent with levels required to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement1. Alstom has been certified “Top Employer” in Europe, in Asia Pacific and North America, with certifications in 14 countries2. Alstom is also the first French company to obtain the AFAQ ISO 37001 certification for its anti-bribery management system.

About Alstom Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom’s product portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorail and trams to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom has 150,000 vehicles in commercial service worldwide. With Bombardier Transportation joining Alstom on January 29, 2021, the enlarged Group’s combined proforma revenue amounts to €14 billion for the 12-month period ended March 31, 2021. Headquartered in France, Alstom is now present in 70 countries and employs more than 70,000 people. www.alstom.com Contacts Press:

1 In 2020

2 certified countries: Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, Hong-Kong China, France, India, Italy, Mexico, Poland, Singapore, Spain, UK, United States of America













