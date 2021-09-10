Egide: EGIDE USA: NEW STATE-OF-THE-ART PLATING LINE

English French

EGIDE USA :

NEW STATE-OF-THE-ART PLATING LINE

New continuous and remote process monitoring systems

New environmentally friendly wastewater treatment and scrubbers equipment

Enhanced efficiency and reliability

Bollène (France) and Cambridge (Maryland,USA), September 10, 2021 – 06:00pm (CET). Egide Group (Euronext Paris™- Segment C – ISIN code : FR0000072373 ) is pleased to announce the completion of the renovation of its plating line at its Cambridge (Maryland, USA) facility.

This new, ultramodern installation is equipped with 4 plating lines.

To support these operations, new wastewater treatment equipment, laboratory analysis equipment, and environmentally friendly fume scrubbers have been installed.

4 highly specialized lines to meet all customer needs

The components used for the hermetic packages manufactured by Egide are the product of complex expertise, drawing upon several disciplines: material science (including specialty alloys), chemistry and surface treatment, mechanics and thermodynamics, electronics, and hyper frequency modeling.

Egide’s great expertise in the area of surface treatment, and the integration of the lines into the work flow are major strengths for ensuring optimal quality in the finished product.

The new plating shop at the Cambridge site is divided into four distinct lines that provide a wide range of surface treatments according to the requirements of its customers' specifications.

Increased security and controls on all lines thanks to a 100% in-house control laboratory

In order to detect failures at all stages of production and to obtain quick results, a new 100% in-house quality/efficiency control laboratory has been completely re-equipped.

For instance, new equipment allows the plating engineering team to establish precise process parameters to meet rigorous customer requirements and verify in real time and remotely that product quality and wastewater and air treatment processes are in compliance with local regulatory requirements.

Improved productivity and delivery times

The reconstruction of the plating shop will provide increased efficiency and reliability allowing EGIDE to better serve its customers. The improved productivity is expected to achieve significant delivery performance.

The new installations are also designed to meet future customer needs and allow Egide USA to offer new products and formats. In particular to support the high temperature cofired ceramic operation which supports the infrared detector and microwave markets.

