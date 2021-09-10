Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports August 2021 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of August 31, 2021 totaled $181.1 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $88.6 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $92.5 billion.



ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of August 31, 2021 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $28,463 Global Discovery 2,682 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 18,863 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 6,693 Global Equity Team Global Equity 3,114 Non-U.S. Growth 22,488 Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 9,858 China Post-Venture 146 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 4,028 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 4,011 International Value Team International Value 30,790 International Small Cap Value 23 Global Value Team Global Value 25,798 Select Equity 426 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 1,035 Credit Team High Income 8,013 Credit Opportunities 117 Developing World Team Developing World 9,743 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 3,591 Antero Peak Hedge 1,200 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $181,082

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $23 million.

