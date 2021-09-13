Increasing Adoption of Health Apps, Rising Incidence of Target Disorders, and High Smartphone Penetration Boosts the Global Women's Health App Market

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Women's Health App Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global women's health app market size is expected to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 19.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing adoption of health apps, rising incidence of target disorders, and high smartphone penetration is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.



Market players are introducing applications that are focused on a specific aspect of women's health. For instance, In October 2020, Health and Her Ltd. launched an app to support women during nine key symptoms of perimenopause and menopause. The app will analyze user symptoms and provide guidance regarding the supplements needed, and provide meditation guidance, sleep support video, and exercise routines.



There are various types of applications of health app in fitness and nutrition, menstrual health, pregnancy tracking and postpartum care, menopause, and disease management. To improve the efficiency of mobile applications key players are collaborating with health organizations. For instance, in May 2017, Glow Inc. collaborated with the National Institutes of Health for developing a model to predict the chances of a successful pregnancy.

Considering the benefits of mobile apps and their increasing popularity, investors are providing funds to key players for product innovation. Plackal Techno Systems Pvt. Ltd, Flo Health, Inc., and Clue are few market players who received funds for updating existing applications and launch of innovative applications.



Women's Health App Market Report Highlights

The menstrual health segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2020 and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The factors contributing to segment growth are product launch and increasing adoption of menstrual cycle tracking applications. Key industry players such as Fitbit and Apple are introducing apps to track menstrual cycles and predict ovulation period along with fertility windows

North America held the largest revenue share in 2020 due to factors such as the growing adoption of digital technology. The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting women's health. For instance, pregnant women are facing challenges such as increased stress of contracting COVID-19, miss prenatal appointments due to restrictions on a visit to a healthcare center, and financial insecurity expected to increase the adoption of applications to meet the healthcare-related requirements

In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period and is driven by increased demand for health apps combined with the development of low-cost mobile technologies in countries such as Malaysia and Thailand

The industry is also witnessing mergers, acquisitions, and product launches. For instance, in September 2019, Apple Inc. announced the launch of the Cycle Tracking app for the apple watch and iPhone. The application is designed to track fertility window, periods, and symptoms

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Report Scope and Objectives



Chapter 2 Methodology



Chapter 3 Executive Summary

3.1 Market Outlook

3.2 Segment Outlook

3.2.1 Type

3.3 Regional Outlook

3.4 Competitive Insights



Chapter 4 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

4.1 Women's Health App Market Dynamics

4.1.1 Market Driver Analysis

4.1.1.1 Rising incidence of target disorders

4.1.1.2 High smartphones penetration

4.1.2 Market Restraint Analysis

4.1.2.1 Lack of data security

4.2 Women's Health App Market: Business Environment Analysis Tools

4.2.1 Porter's five forces analysis

4.2.2 PESTLE Analysis

4.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

4.4 Women's Health App Market: Recent Trends and Advancements

4.5 Qualitative Analysis: Impact of COVID-19 on Women's Health App Market



Chapter 5 Women's Health App Market: Type Analysis

5.1 Women's Health App Market: Type Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.2 Women's Health App Type Market: Segment Dashboard

5.2.1 Fitness & nutrition

5.2.2 Menstrual health

5.2.3 Pregnancy tracking & postpartum care

5.2.4 Menopause

5.2.5 Disease management



Chapter 6 Women's Health App Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2 Company/ Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)

7.3 Company Market Position Analysis (Market Presence, Product Portfolio, Strategic Initiatives)

7.4 List of Few Women's Health App Providers

7.5 Company Profiles

Flo Health, Inc.

Clue

Apple Inc.

Glow, Inc.

Google Inc.

Withings

Fitbit, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lhut7d