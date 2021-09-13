GURU Identified as the #1 Energy Drink Brand With Adults Under 25 Years of Age in Quebec

English French

MONTREAL, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand, is pleased to share the key findings of a comprehensive market study conducted with energy drink consumers across Quebec, which pegs GURU as the preferred energy drink brand of young adults in Quebec.



“GURU’s mission is to clean up the industry by offering a healthy alternative for consumers in the energy drink category and the results of this study clearly demonstrate that we are fulfilling our mission with the next generation of consumers. The findings also confirm the strong appeal of our sustainable and differentiated brand, and that our values of being good, natural, authentic, progressive, adventurous, and eco-friendly resonate well with the younger generation, both women and men,” said Carl Goyette, President and Chief Executive Officer of GURU.

Here are some of the study’s key findings:

37% of consumers under 25 years old consider GURU their #1 energy drink brand versus an average of 13% for the other top four brands in Quebec.

Nearly 50% of GURU consumers are women compared to just 27% for other energy drink brands.

The next generation is choosing GURU because it uses healthy, better-for-you plant-based ingredients to deliver the desired energy boost.

GURU attracts new and loyal customers primarily by 1) attracting newcomers to this healthy and better-for-you category and 2) converting existing energy drink consumers from legacy energy brands.

“This new market data also reinforces our go-to market strategy as we build our brand awareness across Canada. Working with leading creative and experiential marketing agencies, and based on these insights, we are eager to accelerate our market share growth across Canada and support our exclusive Canadian distribution agreement with PepsiCo Beverages Canada, effective this fall,” concluded Mr. Goyette.

Back-to-University with GURU: Stay tuned!

As students return to their university campuses across Canada for in-classroom learning for the 2021-2022 school year, GURU is planning a number of initiatives throughout the year, including sampling programs, event sponsorships, out-of-home advertising, social media contests and unique activations with on-campus activities planned at 24 universities across Canada, including eight in Quebec.

Follow us @guruenergydrink on Instagram and @guruenergy on Facebook to see what we have in store!

1 Market Research conducted by element54 and Patterson Langlois for GURU in June 2021 with 1,500 participants in the province of Quebec.

About GURU

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company launched in 1999, when it pioneered the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of more than 21,000 points of sale, and through guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic plant-based ingredients. Its drinks offer consumers good energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information, go to www.guruenergy.com or follow us @guruenergydrink on Instagram and @guruenergy on Facebook.

