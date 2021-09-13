A. Duie Pyle Recognizes Million Mile Drivers During Driver Appreciation Week

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), the premier provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, today recognizes its drivers during Driver Appreciation Week and its LTL drivers who have achieved the Million Mile Safe Driver milestone in 2020.



Overall, the company has had 171 One Million Mile Drivers, 23 Two Million Mile Drivers and two Three Million Mile Drivers. In 2020, 25 Pyle drivers reached the Million Mile Safe Driver milestone.

“As a family-owned business for more than 97 years, Pyle is focused on the safety of every employee going home to their families the same way they came into work that day,” said John Luciani, COO of LTL Solutions. “Safety is at Pyle’s forefront, all the way from our CEO and senior leadership through to each and every driver and employee. We’re proud of our drivers who have safely reached their million-mile mark, as they’re wonderful leaders of what Pyle represents.”

To instill a successful safety culture among its drivers, Pyle developed a week-long comprehensive Driver Orientation that Pyle drivers participate in before getting on the road, regardless of how long they have been a driver. Following the completion of the orientation, drivers spend time behind the wheel with a Pyle Driving Trainer to learn Pyle’s operations, customer service interaction, Pyle culture and safety tips.

“Safety is a top priority at Pyle, which is why we provide a robust safety culture and top-notch, new equipment for our drivers,” said Pete Dannecker, VP of Risk and Integrated Resources. “These drivers are true professionals, and I congratulate them for their dedication to safe driving in the congested Northeastern metropolitan region in which A. Duie Pyle operates.”

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 97 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 24 LTL service centers and 14 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions, including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 3.8 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Logistics Solutions.

