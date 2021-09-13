Looking for a paycheck and a purpose? Attend a career fair in Indianapolis hosted by Kelly Education!

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: A career fair to recruit for positions across nine public school districts in the Indianapolis area. Hundreds of positions are available! WHEN: Wednesday, September 29 from 10am to 2pm ET

Greenwood Community Schools, 605 W. Smith Valley Rd., Greenwood, IN 46142 Thursday, September 30 from 2pm to 7pm EST

MSD of Wayne Township, Ben Davis University High School Cafeteria, 1155 S. High School Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46241 WHO: Kelly Education, the nation’s largest provider of education talent

Why Work for Kelly Education?

Kelly Education provides our employees with work that matters and the freedom to create either a flexible or steady work schedule. We also offer access to health insurance, 40l(k), weekly pay and more. All instructional employees receive paid training and orientation, so they are confident on their first day with students. Whether you are just entering the education field, are a recent college graduate, have been a substitute teacher for many years, or are a retired professional who's never taught before, Kelly Education has a new opportunity that could be your next career.

If you can’t attend this event, no worries! Contact us if you have questions at 800-991-5157 or EDNERecruiting@kellyservices.com You can also learn about available jobs at kellyeducationjobs.com.

About Kelly Education

Kelly Education powers the future of learning by helping to make early childhood education centers, K-12 school districts through institutions of higher education, stronger and more stable for leaders, administrators, professors, teachers, and students. Kelly Education is a business unit of Kelly®, a global workforce solutions provider that’s always asking what’s next in the world of work. Learn more at kellyeducation.com .

Anna Schryver| 608.225.5476 |anna.schryver@kellyservices.com #wakeupandteach

