Energy Income Fund Announces Monthly Distributions

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Income Fund (TSX – ENI.UN) (the “Fund”) announces the following distributions per unit will be declared payable on each distribution payment date to unitholders of record on the distribution record date indicated below:

Record DatePayment DateAmount (C$ per unit)
September 30, 2021October 15, 2021$0.01
October 31, 2021November 15, 2021$0.01
November 30, 2021December 15, 2021$0.01
December 31, 2021January 17, 2022$0.01

For further information, please contact Artemis Investment Management Limited, the manager of the Fund, at (416) 934-7455 or visit our website at www.artemisfunds.ca.