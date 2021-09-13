Questex Content Recognized for Editorial Excellence by the Folio Eddie Award Program

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex, a leading information services company, today announces that its content has been recognized for editorial excellence from the 2021 Folio Eddie award program, the most inclusive recognition program in the publishing community celebrating editorial excellence.



“Questex lives in the experience economy bringing people together in the markets that help them live better and live longer and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences in fast growing markets,” said Paul Miller, CEO, Questex. “With a deep understanding of each of the industries we serve, our content helps our audiences find the information they need to help them make smart decisions and grow their businesses. It is an honor to be recognized for content excellence. We are exceptionally proud of our content teams at Fierce Pharma, Fierce Biotech, Live Design and Luxury Travel Advisor on being named Folio Eddie award finalists.”

Questex’s finalists include:

Folio Eddie award winners will be announced at a ceremony on October 14 in New York City.

