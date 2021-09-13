Norton Rose Fulbright hosts Run Against Racism for its 2021 Global Charitable Initiative

Houston, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright will host its Run Against Racism charity event in Houston and through virtual participation around the world this Sunday, September 19. Nine-time Olympic gold medalist Carl Lewis will serve as the master of ceremonies for the event, which supports Norton Rose Fulbright’s 2021 Global Charitable Initiative focused on fighting systemic racism and championing social justice worldwide.

Shauna Clark, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global and US Chair, said:

“Fighting racism and championing social justice are critically important to our global firm. While we are raising funds and awareness for this serious initiative, our run also gives us an opportunity to come together as a community – locally and globally – and have some fun. In our Run Against Racism, we are excited to help three trailblazing nonprofit organizations: ADL, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the Tahirih Justice Center.”

Carl Lewis, who Sports Illustrated named its “Olympian of the Century,” said:

“Teaming up with Norton Rose Fulbright in its charitable efforts to fight racism means so much to me, especially with the tragedies in recent years that have shaken us all. I encourage everyone to make meaningful and positive change in their communities.”

City of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said:

“I am pleased to see business leaders like Norton Rose Fulbright, Mattress Firm and others making a difference in our community and around the world. Fighting racism and championing social justice require commitment and courage, so I encourage everyone to join in this most noble cause.”

This 10K/5K event, which also includes a 1K for children 14 and under, is part of the Run Houston! Race Series and will be held this Sunday, September 19 at 8 AM at the University of Houston.

Mattress Firm, which is the Run Against Racism’s primary sponsor, will donate two $10,000 scholarships to be presented by its Senior Vice President Legal Counsel, Daria Russell, following the race. Other companies contributing to Norton Rose Fulbright’s Run Against Racism include Bank of America, Chevron, Chevron Phillips Chemical, General Motors and Stratum Reservoir.

Dr. Elwyn C. Lee and Dr. Robert H. McPherson, Co-Chairs of the University of Houston’s Racial Equity and Social Justice Committee, commented:

“We appreciate the opportunity to unite the community around racial justice, and we hope to see a strong turnout for the Run Against Racism from our students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends.”

Norton Rose Fulbright has also invited the men’s and women’s cross country and track teams from Yates High School, Worthing High School and Wheatley High School to participate in the Run Against Racism as special guests.

The Norton Rose Fulbright Global Charitable Initiative focuses on a specific cause each year, with the law firm participating in fundraising, pro bono and volunteering opportunities worldwide for associated charities.

Attachments