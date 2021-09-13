DMW&H Selected as One of the Best Places to Work in New Jersey for 8th Consecutive Year

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMW&H, a full-service material handling solutions provider, announces that they have been honored once again with the ‘Best Places to Work in New Jersey’ award. This is DMW&H’s eighth consecutive win of this prestigious award presented by NJBIZ. The “Best Places to Work in New Jersey” award program recognizes and honors the state’s top employers who show a dedication to their employees’ professional growth and quality of life.



“We are honored to be ranked one of the Best Places to Work in New Jersey,” said Joe Colletti, President and CEO of DMW&H. “We have received this award for eight consecutive years, and it is a direct result of our employee’s positive feedback and a testament to our culture and the high degree of respect we have for our employees, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. As we continue to navigate through these challenging times, we will strive to maintain an environment of equal opportunity and strong collaboration for our growing family.”

As an eight-time award winner, DMW&H was recognized for many of the positive attributes that make working at DMW&H one of the best places to work in New Jersey, including their flexible work schedule, great benefits, paid time-off for volunteer work, competitive salaries, and employee engagement including virtual comedian shows, virtual games and competitions, and outside picnics. Despite the global pandemic, DMW&H has expanded their team by almost 20% and is having a record-breaking year.

The Best Place to Work in NJ program is a celebration of jobs and employers who provide them. The primary goal of the program is to help companies improve their workplace practices, which in turn, helps attract and retain the best employees, thus ensuring continued business success. Once in the program, the company goes through a two-part survey process designed to pinpoint areas of strength and weakness. The assessment determines the eligibility for the Best Places to Work in NJ list. For more information on the Best Places to Work in New Jersey program, please visit www.bestplacestoworkinnj.com.

To learn more about DMW&H’s culture, benefits, and job opportunities, visit its career site www.dmwandh.com/career-opportunities.

About DMW&H

DMW&H designs, integrates, installs, and supports complex material handling systems for the industrial, food/beverage, wine & spirits, parcel and retail industries. Delivering Material Handling Solutions, DMW&H continues to lead the industry in competitive services and pricing, priding itself on creating systems matched to individual customer needs. By combining some of the industry’s best talent with the size, reputation and corporate capabilities of the Dearborn Mid-West and W&H Systems brands, DMW&H is primed for continued rapid growth. Visit us at www.dmwandh.com.

