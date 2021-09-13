CGS to Moderate Session on Remote Assistance using XR at EWTS 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced it will be sponsoring and moderating a session at the EWTS 2021 titled, Remote Assistance & Guided Work Instructions - Enterprise XR Applications, on Wednesday, October 13, at 9:30 a.m. EDT. Speakers include Kevin Doyle, VP at Ecolab, Jakrey Myers, Assoc Director at Thermo Fisher Scientific, Andrew Warren, Sr Manager at Bridgestone, John O’Shea, Director of Immersive Technologies at Applied Materials, and Doug Stephen, President, Learning division and Teamwork AR™ at CGS.



The Remote Assistance session at EWTS 2021 event, which is sponsored by CGS, will focus on how businesses have had to adapt to the unprecedented logistical challenges of remote work and social distancing using tech to facilitate collaboration and knowledge transfer over distances. The panel will discuss how to leverage AR/VR:

View work instructions, 3D models, graphics, alerts, videos – hands-free

Access real-time information

Record and verify work

Enable remote expert support (see-what-I-see)

Reduce errors, downtime, and associated costs

Address the aging workforce & skills gap

“As the business world adjusts to a remote workforce, companies need to enhance the way they are doing business,” said Stephen. “Emerging technologies, such as augmented reality, are playing an integral role in bringing teams together virtually to address business needs. The panel will outline the benefits of these emerging technologies to help organizations provide their remote technicians with on-site assistance. These experts will also offer practical information for real-time use, features and cost.”

CGS, a trusted partner to many of the world’s most dynamic companies, delivers innovative, custom solutions essential to scaling people, processes and performance. Using any device, anywhere, its Teamwork AR™ solution offers next-level support, on-the-job training and remote assistance to field services, operations and manufacturing. The solution helps increase safety, boost efficiency, iterate more quickly by allowing employees to work, test, learn and connect with technology that displays virtual information in their surrounding real-world environment. Through tech-forward engagement programs, leveraging AI, AR/VR, machine learning and gamification, CGS’s solutions help our clients achieve their business objectives and drive ROI. Each solution is custom-tailored and designed to engage employees and keep clients’ employee-related business fundamentals strong in an ever-changing environment.

For additional information, or to register, visit: https://www.brainxchange.com/ewts-2021-agendas/group-discussion-remote-assistance-guided-work-instructions

