English Swedish French German Italian Spanish Dutch

Visit JLT Mobile Computers at SITL, Booth #C72

13-15 September 2021, Paris, France

Image available: monika@prismapr.com

JLT Mobile Computers adds rugged vehicle-mount computer with Android™ operating system to its popular JLT6012™ series

Built for highest reliability and certified for Google Mobile Services (GMS), the new JLT6012A™ computer brings the productivity boosting benefits of the Android 10 operating system to customers in all types of logistics operations



Växjö, Sweden, 14 September 2021 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading developer of computers for demanding environments, announces the addition of an Android 10-based version to its JLT6012™ series of rugged vehicle-mount computers. Designed to boost productivity in warehousing, manufacturing, transportation, ports and all other types of logistics deployments, the new JLT6012A™ computer brings the familiar, user-friendly experience of Android to the popular JLT6012 series, reduces training needs and meets the expectations of the modern workforce. Certified for Google Mobile Services (GMS), the new JLT6012A unit also opens access to Android programming expertise and the vast and growing number of Android apps and utilities.

The new JLT6012A computer represents something many enterprise and industrial customers have been wishing for: a state-of-the-art Android fixed-mount computer that is just as tough and rugged as the Windows-based devices in their operations. Built for highest productivity and reliability, the JLT6012A computer is optimized for indoor and outdoor use in all types of logistics operations.

“Android is the world’s most common operating system for mobile consumer devices and billions of people are familiar with it and use it every day,” says Per Holmberg, CEO of JLT Mobile Computers. “Many customers in our markets would love to use it in their business but they shy away because most Android devices aren’t designed for harsh industrial operating conditions. That’s where our new rugged JLT6012A Android 10 computer comes in as it is built from the ground up to work reliably in demanding environments. It’s the same tough machine as our field-proven JLT6012 Windows computer, and customers now have full flexibility to choose the best operating system fit for their specific operations.”

The target industries of the JLT6012A computer include warehousing; manufacturing; transportation; food and beverage; retail and wholesale; third party logistics; ports and similar. The device takes into consideration the specific requirements of these industries, such as: reliable connection to any wireless infrastructure; automatic dimming that always sets the right display brightness; programmable function keys for easy access to common tasks; as well as an integrated wide-range isolated power supply for easy installation and operation in both combustion and electric vehicles.

The JLT6012A also removes one of the most common reasons for computer failure as its display is virtually unbreakable, while JLT PowerTouch™ technology allows use with gloves and in wet environments. Other wear and tear prone components can easily be serviced, and the computer software can be upgraded remotely – all to avoid taking the computer out of operation in the field.

The JLT6012A computer comes with Android 10 and is certified for Google Mobile Services (GMS). That means a more secure unit with regular security updates; support from most popular Mobile Device Management (MDM) solutions on the market; Android Enterprise APIs for integration into enterprise mobility management (EMM) systems; inclusion of all Google productivity enhancements apps; Over-The-Air (OTA) software updates; as well as easy configuring of Android for secure working functionality in an enterprise environment.

Android’s support of wide-ranging sensor technology (accelerometer, gyro, ambient light, temperature, etc.) allows not only for sensor-assisted navigation, but also for integration of sensor technology into dedicated custom software and utilities. JLT Mobile Computers is in the process of creating such value-added applications for the platform.

A limited number of production units are available for customers today, with volume production planned for Q4 of this year. Visitors to this week’s SITL show in Paris get a first-hand chance to see the JLT6012A along with the comprehensive portfolio of JLT’s rugged IT solutions for logistics and warehousing at Booth #C72.

To help customers understand and reap the full benefits of GMS certification, JLT Mobile Computers will also hold a free educational webinar on 28th September, 4 pm CET/9 am CST. To find out more, register here: GMS vs NON-GMS and other Android topics.

Contact JLT Mobile Computers for more information about the new JLT6012A, visit www.jltmobile.com, or stop by SITL booth #C72 to learn more about the company’s full range of rugged IT solutions.

Reader Enquiries Press Contact JLT Mobile Computers Group JLT Mobile Computers USA PRismaPR Per Holmberg, CEO Eric Miller, CEO Monika Cunnington Tel.: +46 70 361 3934 Tel.: +1 480 705 4200 x215 Tel.: +44 20 8133 6148 per.holmberg@jltmobile.com

www.jltmobile.com eric.miller@jltmobile.com

www.jltmobile.com monika@prismapr.com

www.prismapr.com

About JLT Mobile Computers

Reliable performance, less hassle. JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. More than 25 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled us to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Advisor. Learn more at www.jltmobile.com.

Attachment