Alignment Healthcare Names Dan Peterson as President of Arizona Market

ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare , a mission-based Medicare Advantage insurance company, today announced the appointment of health care veteran Dan Peterson as president of its Arizona market. In this newly created position, Peterson will lead the company’s expansion in the state and will report to Rajesh Shrestha, president, new markets and chief business officer at Alignment.

“Dan’s expertise and leadership in a burgeoning Medicare Advantage market like Arizona will help Alignment take the right steps in expanding into the state,” said Shrestha. “His deep industry experience, in addition to our growing leadership team, will help us to innovate around new plans and benefits as we continue to expand nationwide.”

Prior to joining Alignment, Peterson served as the CEO of Valor Health / Valor Hospice Care in Tucson. Prior to Valor, he spent nine years as vice president, general manager with CareMore Health Plan. From 1993 to 2009, he also held leadership positions at TLC HealthCare Companies, American Retail Corporation, IPC – The Hospitalist Company and Lakeside HealthCare.

“I am delighted to take the helm in Arizona to advance Alignment Healthcare’s mission in ensuring our seniors have access to the best and most affordable health care,” said Peterson. “With nearly half of the state's Medicare beneficiaries now enrolled with Medicare Advantage, we have an opportunity to serve even more seniors.”

“We are excited to welcome Dan to our executive team,” said John Kao, founder and CEO, Alignment Healthcare. “Having led organizations that are primary care providers and health plans, Dan’s background will be important as we continue to unify the health care experience for our members.”

Peterson holds a master’s degree in business administration from Pepperdine University and a bachelor’s degree in public administration from the University of Arizona. He has held Board of Directors and Advisory Board positions with the local chapter of the American Heart Association and the American Diabetes Association.

For more information, please visit www.alignmenthealthcare.com .

ABOUT ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE

Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.