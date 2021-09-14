Purpose Investments Expands Structured Product Offering with Launch of Purpose Structured Equity Yield Plus Portfolio

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose Investments”) today announced the launch of Purpose Structured Equity Yield Plus Portfolio (“PSY Plus” or the “Fund”). The Fund is available in two mutual fund versions, Series F (management fee of 0.65%) and Series A (management fee of 1.65%).



Built on the successes of the first-of-its-kind Purpose Structured Equity Yield Portfolio (PSY) and Purpose Structured Equity Yield Portfolio II (PSY II), which help investors solve the complex challenges of uncertainty in multiple ways, the Fund uses derivative-based strategies linked to North American and global equities to offer an attractive alternative to traditional fixed income and equity portfolios. By employing a conservative leverage methodology, PSY Plus is designed to provide a higher yield than PSY II.

“Our Structured Equity Yield funds have been embraced by investors who appreciate the value proposition of high tax-efficient alternative yields, equity diversification and contingent downside protection,” said Som Seif, CEO and founder of Purpose Investments, “Given the current market environment of record low rates coupled with stretched equity valuations, we thought this would be the perfect complement to our existing set of solutions.”

PSY Plus employs a multi-factor portfolio selection strategy to create a diverse portfolio that generates high income with a low correlation to broad equity markets. The Fund was designed to provide the following:

The opportunity for long-term capital appreciation.

Stable, enhanced, monthly return-on-capital distributions that target a net yield of over 7%.

Less risk compared with a direct investment in the broad equity markets.



“It’s a natural expansion for us after the incredibly positive experience with our other structured product line up of mutual funds,” said Greg Taylor, Chief Investment Officer of Purpose Investments, “The past couple years have shown us how market volatility can happen unexpectedly. We’re happy to offer more risk-averse investors the opportunity for consistent, healthy yield without sacrificing their peace of mind with a fund that prioritizes downside protection.”

