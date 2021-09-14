Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Engages Cooper Machine Company, Inc. for Major Facility Upgrades to Increase Production Capacity, Yield and Efficiencies to Meet Growing Product Demand

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) (“SGTM” or the “Company”), a leading provider of environmentally beneficial solutions, today announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing, Inc., has engaged Cooper Machine Company, Inc. to perform $1.8 million upgrades at its Homerville, Georgia, sawmill operation, slated to commence spring 2022.



Cooper Machine Company, Inc., founded in 1965, has been at the forefront of sawmill innovations and design for nearly 50 years and plans to build an optimized gang and edger system for the project (learn more).

Brian Meier, Mulch Manufacturing, Inc.'s Sawmill general manager states, “We are excited to see this project happen. An optimized gang and edger will not only increase production but will also increase yield and will require fewer man hours. It is important in the current business climate to make the best use of resources while maintaining the highest quality and creating strong margins.”

In addition to the sawmill upgrade, the Company plans to invest in further upgrades at its Homerville facility’s bagging operation during 2022 with a robotic stacking and wrapping system.

“With the addition of a robotic stacking system, we will be able to increase our bagging capacity while streamlining cost,” Meier added. “This will allow us to grow value with our current customers and create new opportunities while creating healthy margins. We have a lot on our plates for the close of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022; however, we see many good things on the horizon. These advancements will ensure that we make the highest-quality products at the lowest cost, making us a force in the marketplace.”

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (the Company) is an emerging provider of environmentally beneficial solutions in preserving natural resources, as well as the Municipal Waste & amp; Recycling Industry. The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast and Ohio Valley regions. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services, to municipalities, corporations, and consumers, primarily in the southeast United States.

The Company plans to expand its operations through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company’s customers include governmental, residential and commercial clients.

Mulch Manufacturing, Inc.

Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. (“MMI”) is the largest provider of cypress mulch in the country and continues to provide its quality products to the lawn and landscape industry. To learn more, please visit: https://mulchmfg.com

SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, and listing on the CSE, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will" and other similar expressions, are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed in any matter whatsoever as an indication of the future performance of the Company’s revenues, financial condition or stock price.

Company Contact:

Anthony Raynor

CEO & Director

407.886.8733 Office

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com