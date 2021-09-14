English Swedish

Press release

14 September 2021, 17:45

Sdiptech raises acquisition targets

Today, Sdiptech AB (publ) announces that the company is updating its annual acquisition target, from SEK 90 million in acquired profit growth, to SEK 120–150 million. The updated financial target applies from 2021 and until further notice.

Sdiptech's business model is to create value growth by acquiring and developing profitable niche companies that contribute to more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. The company's acquisition targets are carefully calibrated to drive good profit growth towards a manageable financial risk from time to time, based on the development phase in which the company is in. The updated acquisition target reflects this. Sdiptech's other financial targets remain the same.

“Sdiptech's overall goal is to increase profits through both organic growth and acquisitions. As we grow, both in size and capacity, we can increase our acquisition target. So far this year, we have added approximately SEK 105 million in added EBITA through acquisitions. With more geographical markets, interesting segments and a strong acquisition organisation, I feel both confident and proud to be able to raise our acquisition target”, says Jakob Holm, CEO of Sdiptech.

Sdiptech's financial goals:

Organic earnings growth : An average annual organic EBITA growth of 5–10 percent (unchanged).

: An average annual organic EBITA growth of 5–10 percent (unchanged). Acquired earnings growth : On an annual average basis, acquire companies with a total EBITA of SEK 120–150 million (updated).

: On an annual average basis, acquire companies with a total EBITA of SEK 120–150 million (updated). Capital structure : Financial net debt in relation to adjusted EBITDA on a rolling 12-months basis shall not exceed 2.5 times (unchanged).





For more information about the company's strategy, including the updated acquisition target, Sdiptechs has invited to a capital market day on 16 September 2021, at 14.00-15.30 CEST. For registration and more information about Sdiptech's capital market day, see the invitation here.

For additional information, please contact:

Jakob Holm, CEO, +46 761 61 21 91, jakob.holm@sdiptech.com

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

My Lundberg, Sustainability & IR Manager, +46 703 61 18 10, my.lundberg@sdiptech.com

Sdiptech AB (publ) is required to disclose this information pursuant to EU Market Use Regulation 596/2014.The company is based in Stockholm. The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication 14 September 2021 at 17:45 CEST.

Sdiptech’s common shares of series B are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech’s preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348.

Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.com

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 2,500 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

