Gofore Plc: Managers' transactions - Hildén

GOFORE PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 15 SEPTEMBER 2021 AT 11:30

Managers' transactions - Hildén

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Hildén, Sannaleena

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Gofore Plc

LEI: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012_20210913161311_15

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-09-14

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000283130

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 131 Unit price: 18.2588 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 131 Volume weighted average price: 18.2588 EUR

Further enquiries:

Teppo Talvinko, CFO, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 715 3660

teppo.talvinko@gofore.com

Gofore Plc is a digital transformation consultancy with some 800 impact-driven employees across Finland, Germany, Spain, and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company's heart, brain, and hands. We use our holistic service offering – consulting, coding, design and verification – as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2020, our net sales amounted to EUR 78 million. Gofore Plc's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.