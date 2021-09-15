Syntiant Introduces NDP102 Neural Decision Processor for Edge AI Sensor Applications

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant Corp , a provider of deep learning solutions making edge AI a reality for always-on applications in battery-powered devices, today announced its new Syntiant® NDP102 Neural Decision Processor™ (NDP) for sensor applications that delivers 100x improvement in efficiency and performance compared to current MCU-based offerings.



Capable of performing sensor processing at under 100 microwatts, the NDP102 can operate as a standalone always-on component of a larger system. With a package size as small as 1.71 mm x 2.51 mm, the NDP102 can be used in a variety of edge AI applications, such as event detection, pressure sensing, gesture recognition, sensor fusion and other condition-based monitoring use cases.

“Our new NDP102 compliments our family of Neural Decision Processors by providing an easily deployed machine learning solution for always-on sensor processing in even the smallest of devices,” said Kurt Busch, CEO of Syntiant. “Whether used in wearables such as personal fitness trackers or with condition-based monitoring systems in the home or factory, the NDP102 serves as a powerful AI interface for sensor processing in a tiny package with near-zero power consumption.”

Syntiant’s architecture enables machine learning workloads that are typically run on cloud servers to be performed on-device in the always-on domain. The NDP102 allows critical and time-sensitive decisions to be made faster, more reliably and with greater security, such as remote patient monitoring in next-generation medical devices, or event detection in smart homes. Syntiant's NDP102 can continuously monitor vibrations or temperature to detect and act on any anomaly before costly downtime failures occur.

"We are very excited at how easy it is for developers to incorporate AI into their products with the NDP102,” said Jue Chang, IoT product manager for Murata Manufacturing Co., the leading global manufacturer of wireless connectivity modules. “By adding Murata wireless modules and sensors, we can offer customers a complete solution for a range of low-power IoT applications, including smart home and smart appliances.”

The NDP102 provides a self-contained solution for always-on sensor processing. Leveraging the Syntiant Core 1™ architecture, the NDP102’s native neural network processing capabilities eliminate the need for intermediate compilers and works seamlessly with popular machine learning frameworks such as TensorFlow, which greatly reduces time to market and helps assure expected performance.

Key features include:

Under 100μW active power consumption in always-on sensor applications

1.71 mm x 2.51 mm 20-pin eWLB package (0.4 mm ball pitch)

Syntiant Core 1™ neural processor

Hardware feature extraction up to 100Hz frame rate and up to 40 frequency bins per frame

Deeply embedded Arm Cortex-M0 processor with 112KB SRAM

Six GPIO pins with programmable direction and drive strength

Fully connected network, supporting up to 589k parameters

I2C serial interface option for sensor applications

On-chip programmable clock divider

External serial flash boot

The Syntiant NDP102 is sampling now and is expected to start shipping in production volumes in Q4 2021. Pricing for 10Ku quantities is $3 per unit.

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant Corp. is a leader in delivering end-to-end deep learning solutions for always-on applications in battery-powered devices by combining purpose-built silicon with an edge-optimized data platform and training pipeline. Syntiant’s advanced chip solutions merge deep learning with semiconductor design to produce ultra-low-power, high performance, deep neural network processors for edge AI applications across a wide range of consumer and industrial use cases, from earbuds to automobiles. The company is backed by several of the world’s leading strategic and financial investors including Intel Capital, Microsoft’s M12, Applied Ventures, Robert Bosch Venture Capital, the Amazon Alexa Fund and Atlantic Bridge Capital. Syntiant continues to be recognized as an industry leader, being named to Gartner's April 2020 Cool Vendors in AI Semiconductors; Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2020; as well as a CES® 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree and CES® 2020 Best of Innovation Awards Honoree. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on Twitter @Syntiantcorp.

