Xactly Powers Unprecedented Growth For Customers as Company Achieves Record Results

Employee happiness builds virtuous cycle that delivers continuous value to customers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactly , the leader in intelligent revenue solutions, continues to drive exceptional results for its customers. Xactly has become integral to the success of leading tech companies like LinkedIn, Zoom, MetaCompliance, and Slack. The company's world-class talent delivers expertise, tailored solutions, and unparalleled support to customers.

At Xactly, customer success and company success are inseparable. Customers experience a new standard in service and receive unmatched support. “When we ask for specific functionality, Xactly listens. That’s part of what makes Xactly a business partner and not just a vendor,” says Matt Sheppard, Senior Manager of Global Sales Compensation Operations and Systems at LinkedIn. “We have tremendous support and experience new intelligence and innovations with Xactly.”

In fact, since implementing Xactly solutions, Sheppard reports that the company has grown its sales team from 125 sales representatives to over 5,000, and has:

Easily pivoted to make 3X more changes to sales plans year over year;

Reduced time spent on Incentive Compensation Management processes like auditing, payment calculations, file sharing, and approvals from 120 hours/month to minutes.

Xactly has delivered similar results in its work with B2B technology leader Zoom, which adopted Xactly solutions to support its surging growth and help the sales team break records, including:

The ability to process 6x the amount of bookings with Xactly;

Making 4-500% of quota;

Achieve 367% revenue growth;

Grow the sales team by 525%.

Each customer has a dedicated Xactly Customer Success team focused on delivering a tailored experience. Yongmei Mou, Sales Compensation Lead at Zoom shared, “We are so lucky to have exceptional support from Xactly. Our team at Xactly helps us generate the results we are looking for...thank you for creating Xactly. You deliver happiness to us, as your customer and you’re always around to support us along the way.”

With innovative products and nurtured relationships, customers find new value in working with Xactly. “We went...to a sales forecasting accuracy rate of nearly 100%. In addition...we are listened to and treated exceptionally well,” said MetaCompliance’s Head of Inside Sales, Keith Robinson. “Relationships matter, therefore we have never attempted to find another forecasting solution. There is mutual respect and care between our teams.”

Using Xactly Forecasting, MetaCompliance has been able to:

Drive greater revenue predictability, and achieve forecasting accuracy of nearly 100%;

Eliminate intuition bias within the forecasting process and make data-driven decisions;

Achieve sales adoption of the product to boost clean data entry and improve forecasting data hygiene;

Enhance visibility to provide a more precise view of the pipeline.

“No two companies are alike. At Xactly, we continuously listen to all of our customers to uplevel our product and deliver value across their organizations,” said founder and CEO of Xactly, Chris Cabrera. “With a deep commitment to deliver excellence throughout our workplace, products, and services, our employees have driven record satisfaction and growth across our portfolio of global customers.”

Xactly’s industry-leading solutions and customer service, as well as its ability to propel growth, has helped build a high level of trust and confidence among customers. This trust has spurred the advocacy of Xactly solutions and its team across industries, and has helped Xactly achieve 71% growth in H1 of this year. With customers turning to Xactly to unlock greater performance, the company’s intelligent revenue solutions have experienced surging demand. In one example, Xactly Forecasting has driven impressive growth in first-half revenues with sales growing by 140%. Continuous product innovation and key launches including Xactly Framework and Xactly Transform have also had an immediate and positive effect on the bottom line.

About Xactly

Xactly has helped thousands of companies and millions of sellers around the world beat their revenue targets. Using Xactly’s solutions, leaders look past the current quarter to create revenue streams for long-term growth.

The Xactly Intelligent Revenue Platform marries artificial intelligence and 16 years of proprietary data in easy-to-use applications. Sentiment, process and trend analysis come together to form accurate machine forecasts. Quick identification and implementation of revenue plan, quota and territory improvements is easy. And, rapid calculation of even the most complex compensation plans keeps sales reps motivated and on track.

This makes the Xactly Intelligent Revenue Platform the only solution that aligns seller behavior with boardroom strategy to create a resilient, predictable and profitable business.

