Plant Veda Founders to Join Planted Expo on IGTV Live on World Vegan Day

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (CSE:MILK) (XFRA:A3CS6B) (the “Company” or “Plant Veda”), an award-winning dairy-alternative company, is pleased to announce that Co-founder and Director of Product Innovation, Vanita Gurnani, will be joining Planted Expo on IGTV Live on World Vegan Day 2021.



Vanita will join Planted Expo owner, Stevan Mirkovic, on IGTV live, along with CEO Sunny Gurnani, at 9:30AM PST on November 1, 2021. The Co-founders will share with audiences the behind the scenes of Plant Veda and their long journey to shift humanity to a healthier and more sustainable, plant-based lifestyle.

“I am excited to be speaking to the world about our journey on the World Vegan Day,” says Vanita Gurnani, Director of Product Innovation at Plant Veda. “Planted Expo 2019 was a highlight for the Company and the continuation of a journey Sunny and I embarked on 9 years ago.”

Planted Expo is Canada’s largest annual plant-based event where over 200 vegan edible and lifestyle businesses will gather in one place and showcase their products, and share their insights and inspirations around the plant-based lifestyle. The event, formerly known as Veg Expo, was where Plant Veda’s probiotic mango lassi was first launched in Canada and was awarded Product of the Year in 2019.

About Plant Veda

Plant Veda has a mission to accelerate humanity’s shift to a plant-based lifestyle. They remain clear in their goals, which is to improve the environment and humanity’s overall health by promoting plant-based lifestyles. They have succeeded in creating award-winning plant-based dairy alternatives that are better than the original in terms of health and flavour. Plant Veda continues to shake up the dairy-free market by creating unique, one-of-a-kind products that leave their customers forgetting about dairy to begin with.

To learn more about Plant Veda, visit www.PlantVeda.com.

