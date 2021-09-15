DISQO Appoints David Karp as Vice President of Customer Success

Karp will drive DISQO’s unrelenting focus on customer success and outcomes

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer insights platform DISQO today announced the appointment of David Karp as Vice President, Customer Success, where he will report to Jean-Philippe Durrios, COO and CFO.

Karp will lead vision, strategy, execution and team development for an integrated and differentiated customer experience with DISQO’s insights platform. The company’s cloud-based measurement software and research APIs power consumer insights for blue-chip brands and many of the world’s largest market research firms and advertising agencies. DISQO helps clients understand consumer experience holistically, from how people feel about brands to how they behave when engaging with advertising and finding and buying products.

“I’m excited to join the DISQO family to scale a global Customer Success team that will ensure business impact and a world-class experience for our rapidly expanding client community,” said Karp. “DISQO already has a strong foundation of products and services, and as that portfolio grows to meet evolving customer needs, it creates a unique opportunity for me to help extend a ‘customer success’ mindset and mission across all parts of the DISQO team.”

Karp comes to DISQO from Numerator, where he led the Global Customer Success team and drove customer outcomes across products, spanning implementation services, customer onboarding, customer education and ongoing success and value delivery. Before Numerator, he held leadership positions at Mintel, LRN, and IBM, focusing on enhancing customer relationships and value.

“David joins our team at a pivotal point in DISQO’s growth story, and he will add tremendous value to our clients’ experience with our platform and team. He’s a consummate servant leader with the proven track record of scaling onboarding, accelerating time-to-value realization and earning customer advocacy,” said Jean-Philippe Durrios, CFO and COO, DISQO. “Under his leadership, the voice of our customers will remain front and center as we expand the reach and capabilities of our platform.”

DISQO is aggressively hiring a variety of Customer Success roles throughout the US to support the growing demand for its products.

About DISQO

DISQO is a consumer insights platform that offers products that connect insights about what people think and do across brand experiences and consumer journeys. Connecting brand sentiment and outcomes from a single source, DISQO enables clients to more deeply understand their customers and create a competitive advantage. DISQO’s platform is built on complete, permission-based consumer data. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, DISQO is recognized as a fast-growing technology firm and a great place to work, now with 300 team members. Learn more at www.DISQO.com

