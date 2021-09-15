IBN to Serve as Official Media Partner for The MoneyShow’s Upcoming Slate of Events

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announced that it will expand its ongoing collaboration with the MoneyShow to serve as an Official Media Sponsor for the remaining events scheduled this year.



The MoneyShow has established a strong reputation as a leading producer of financial conferences for affluent investors, active traders and financial advisors. Produced in destination cities across North America, MoneyShow’s conferences attract thousands of attendees who are actively searching for expert advice, timely recommendations and cutting-edge tools they can use to generate greater profits in their portfolios.

Following its successful engagements with the MoneyShow’s conferences, IBN will further its ongoing collaboration. The MoneyShow’s upcoming slate of conferences will encompass several different subject areas within the global financial sphere. The conference line-up will include:

The World of ETF Investing Canada Virtual Expo – Sept. 21 - 22, 2021 (Canada)

– Sept. 21 - 22, 2021 (Canada) The MoneyShow Strategies Virtual Expo – Oct. 5-7, 2021 (US)

– Oct. 5-7, 2021 (US) The Accredited Investors Virtual Expo – Oct. 19-21, 2021 (US)

– Oct. 19-21, 2021 (US) The MoneyShow Strategies Virtual Expo – Nov. 2-4, 2021 (US)

– Nov. 2-4, 2021 (US) The Accredited Investors Virtual Expo – Nov. 16-18, 2021 (US)

– Nov. 16-18, 2021 (US) The MoneyShow Canada Virtual Expo – Nov. 30 – Dec. 2, 2021 (Canada)

– Nov. 30 – Dec. 2, 2021 (Canada) The Accredited Investors Virtual Expo – Dec. 7-9, 2021 (US)

IBN, working in conjunction with its large network of investor-oriented brands, will leverage its extensive array of corporate communications solutions to increase recognition for conference participants who are seeking to enhance visibility before investors, journalists, consumers and the public. Effective brand awareness strategies offered by IBN include wire-grade press releases to announce each event with amplified article syndication across IBN’s 5,000+ strategic distribution partners, the creation of a profile page for each event as well as featured placement of each event on IBN’s website.

“The MoneyShow team has always maintained a strong commitment to empowering individuals with a passion for investing and trading with timely tools, extensive education and unique access to strategies from the biggest names in the industry,” stated Aaron West, President of MoneyShow. “Our upcoming conferences will present investors and attendees with insights into some of the most pertinent, promising and exciting sectors within the global financial industry today.”

In addition to its syndicated coverage, IBN is also set to provide The MoneyShow with social media coverage for their various events by reaching more than 2 million social media likes and followers across a variety of platforms.

“Our team is honored to continue working with MoneyShow’s event organizers,” said Jonathan Keim, Director of Communications for IBN. “This well-regarded organization is known throughout the financial space for its innovative events, and we are very excited to be serving as an official media sponsor for their upcoming conferences.”

About IBN

IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

