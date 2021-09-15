Progress Accelerates App Development with 50+ New UI Components Across Its .NET and JavaScript UI Libraries, with Support for the Design/Development Lifecycle and the Latest in .NET

R3 2021 now delivers over 85 native components for Microsoft Blazor, Telerik and Kendo UI Kits for Figma, expansion of Telerik UI for MAUI and WinUI and support for the latest preview of .NET 6

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced its R3 2021 release of Progress® Telerik® and Progress® Kendo UI®, the most powerful .NET and JavaScript UI libraries for app development. With this release, Progress delivers more than 50 new UI components, features and enhancements, a new tool to help designers and developers work better—Telerik® and Kendo UI® Kits for Figma—expansion of its UI libraries for Microsoft MAUI and Microsoft WinUI, as well as support for the latest preview of .NET 6 and over 85 native components for Microsoft Blazor.

“Our world runs on apps, and developers are being asked to build more apps much faster than before,” said Loren Jarrett, GM, Developer Tools, Progress. “R3 2021 provides new and powerful capabilities, ahead of the market to give developers the latest and most advanced tools they need to deliver more than expected.”

Telerik and Kendo UI Kits for Figma

Designers and developers often use different tools and building blocks in the app development process which can lead to a discrepancy between the initial interface design and its implementation. The newly introduced Telerik and Kendo UI Kits for Figma solve that challenge by offering design files that represent the most used web UI components in every possible state, their detailed anatomy, colors, metrics and icons. Using them, designers and developers can improve their collaboration and accelerate the app development process.

New in Telerik:

Telerik® UI for Blazor – Now offering more than 85 UI components, Telerik UI for Blazor continues to be the largest native UI library for Microsoft's framework. New components introduced in this release include Gantt Chart, Breadcrumb, Carousel, Barcode, Stack Layout, Grid Layout, Stepper and Wizard. The Grid has been enhanced with keyboard navigation with column virtualization, pass context to command buttons, alignment of cell values, No Data template and delete confirmation.





Telerik® UI for MAUI – .NET Multi-platform App UI (MAUI), the evolution of Xamarin.Forms with .NET 6, is the next-generation app framework that enables developers to create native mobile and desktop apps with C# and XAML from a single shared code-base that can run on Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows. True to its mission to provide developers with technologies they need to build apps in less time and with less effort, Progress delivers the biggest available suite of high-performant UI controls for MAUI, including DataGrid, Gauge, Barcode, SegmentedControl, CheckBox, Popup, Path, Entry. Telerik UI for MAUI—now in its Preview version—empowers developers to deliver no-compromise user experiences across devices.





Telerik® UI for Win UI – Progress also launched new components such as Sparkline, DataBars, Map, MaskInput, RadialMenu and Expander to help developers quickly implement complete and advanced modern Windows applications using WinUI.





Telerik® Reporting and Telerik Report Server includes a fully functional web-based report designer. Developers can now use full ObjectDataSource support for server-side business objects data. They can upload report definitions from local files to their reports' repository as well download a server-side report definition to a local file. Multiple property editors have been improved and Add to Front and Bring to Back commands have been added.





includes a fully functional web-based report designer. Developers can now use full ObjectDataSource support for server-side business objects data. They can upload report definitions from local files to their reports’ repository as well download a server-side report definition to a local file. Multiple property editors have been improved and Add to Front and Bring to Back commands have been added. Support for the latest preview of .NET 6 – Telerik UI for Blazor, Telerik UI for WinUI, Telerik UI for WPF, Telerik UI for WinForms, Telerik Reporting, Telerik® JustMock™ and Telerik®Test Studio® Dev Edition ship support for the latest preview of .NET 6



Progress also released enhancements and new components for .NET web, mobile and desktop development across its UI libraries and testing tools, including: Telerik® UI for ASP .NET MVC, Telerik® UI for ASP .NET Core, Telerik® UI for ASP .NET AJAX, Telerik® UI for Xamarin, Telerik UI for WPF, Telerik UI for WinForms, Telerik JustMock and Telerik Test Studio Dev Edition.

New in Kendo UI:

The R3 2021 release of Kendo UI brings more than 30 new components and multiple Grid enhancements across the popular Angular, React, jQuery and Vue libraries as well as support for Bootstrap 5:

Kendo UI® for Angular includes new components such as Gantt, Heatmap and Typography and new Grid features: Pager position, pager keyboard navigation and placeholders during virtualization





KendoReact now offers the PivotGrid, MultiSelectTree, Heatmap, Breadcrumb, Typography, StackLayout and GridLayout components. Grid enhancements include Column auto-size, group and un-group through the column menu and various accessibility improvements.





Kendo UI® for Vue has 18 new native components such as Drawing, PDF Export, Data Query, Date Math, File Saver, TabStrip as well as grid keyboard navigation and many more





Kendo UI® for jQuery adds Form enhancements, jQuery 3.6.0 and a dashboard template



The Telerik and Kendo UI R3 2021 release is available today. To learn more about the new capabilities and features, go to https://www.telerik.com/support/whats-new or register for the live R3 2021 webinars: Telerik R3 2021 Release Webinar – Web, Desktop & Mobile Products, Telerik Release Webinar – Embedded Reporting, Automated Testing, Mocking Tools and Fiddler and Kendo UI R3 2021 Release Webinar. Tune in to Twitch to see them in action.

Additional Resources

