The Patch Brand Reimagines Health With Launch of Vitamin Patches

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Patch Brand ushers in a wellness revolution with the launch of its easy-to-use vitamin patches containing the purest ingredients. The three offerings provide a simple peel-and-stick solution that helps promote sleep, energy, and immunity.

"We sought to improve the overall health and wellness routine by focusing on ingredient transparency," said Gil Brozki, co-founder of The Patch Brand. "You should know what you put into your body. Our patches contain clean and effective herbal blends without the hidden additives found in many over-the-counter vitamin capsules and gummies."

The Patch Brand's Vitamin Patches come in three varieties that tackle everyday stressors:

combines caffeine, taurine, green tea, and Vitamins B3, B5, and B6 to give users the sustained boost needed to keep the day moving. Immunity blends Vitamin C, zinc, ginkgo, and echinacea to help strengthen the body's natural defenses.

blends Vitamin C, zinc, ginkgo, and echinacea to help strengthen the body's natural defenses. Sleep is infused with nutrient-rich botanicals like valerian root, passionflower, hops, and melatonin that help support a restful night's sleep.

"Energy combats fatigue, Sleep promotes rest, and Immunity can act as a shield of armor that protects you from bacteria on a day-to-day basis," David Winthers, The Patch Brand co-founder adds. "This innovative way to take your vitamins will give you that peace of mind, knowing that the plant-based ingredients are continually flowing for 24 hours."

The hypoallergenic, vegan, paraben-free, latex-free, fragrance-free, gluten-free, and water-resistant patches are placed on a relatively hair-free part of the body like the inner wrist. The icon on the patches will disappear, activating the ingredients to steadily release nutrients, ensuring even dosage day and night.

The Patch Brand's Vitamin Wellness Patches are sold separately in a box of 15 for $12 or as a variety pack that includes 45 total patches (15 of each patch) at $30. The Patch Brand recommends daily wear for adults 18 and up. Immunity and Energy patches can be combined. For more information or to purchase, visit: thepatchbrand.com.

About The Patch Brand

The Patch Brand set out to reimagine vitamins by replacing junk-filled pills and gummies with vitamin patches made with the purest ingredients. By prioritizing an omni-channel approach, The Patch Brand makes sticking to your health easy by being available direct to consumers, in retail, and on third-party platforms like Amazon (Energy, Immunity, Sleep). Founded in Los Angeles, The Patch Brand is the first in the family of wellness brands to come by R30 Ventures. For more information, visit www.thepatchbrand.com and follow @thepatchbrand_.

