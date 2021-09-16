Del Taco Launches New Multi-Experience & Multi-Tiered Del Yeah!™ Rewards App

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, has introduced its new loyalty app, Del Yeah! Rewards, in partnership with Cheetah Digital. The new app will offer an engaging reward platform where guests can earn more free food, experiences and more and level up in the app’s new tiered system. The new Del Yeah! Rewards loyalty program features four tiers that unlock exciting offers, rewards and experiences, which increase along with usage of the app.



Upon joining Del Yeah! Rewards, fans will immediately receive an offer for two FREE Del Tacos** and the ability to start earning points that can be used towards rewards***. The more points that each guest earns, the faster they are able to unlock higher earning tiers. Depending on the rewards tier they are in, Del Yeah! Rewards members earn 8-12 points per dollar spent. Tiers consist of Queso, Scorcho, Inferno, and Epic, which are each designed with special rewards, challenges, badges, surprise & delights, exclusive events or experiences, and more.

Members of ALL tiers get free coffee with any purchase every day before 11 a.m., as well as a birthday reward. Additionally, Scorcho, Inferno, and Epic members can earn access to quarterly free food bonuses such as 3 Layer Queso Nachos, Chips & Guac or Chips & Queso, and Epic Burritos. These perks are enhanced as members rise through the ranks. Guests can redeem Del Yeah! Rewards points for items ranging from small fries to an Epic Combo Meal, among a wide array of Del’s signature Mexican favorites and other rewards to choose from.

“At Del, ensuring our customers leave our restaurants feeling satisfied and appreciated has always been a critical part of who we are as a brand, so it was essential for us to capture this in the design of the new Del Yeah! Rewards app,” said Erin Levzow, Del Taco’s Vice President of Marketing Technology. “As with any relationship, the more you put into it, the more you get out, which is exactly the approach we took here. Each time the app is utilized, our guest is investing their hard-earned money and time in Del Taco and for that, we want to thank them by gifting them food and exclusive experiences the more time they spend with us. Alongside personalization, convenience was another major factor that we wanted to touch on, so we’ve made it easy to meet the guest where they are whether that’s delivery through the Del Yeah! Rewards App, in-store, drive-thru and more.”

Developed in partnership with customer engagement platform Cheetah Digital, Del Yeah! Rewards enables the brand to unlock its own customer data for the benefit of its guests. The user-friendly app delivers a simplistic interface designed to resonate with each user by delivering unique messages and offers in a way they’re most apt to respond to.

*By number of units.

**Offer valid with any purchase in-store or online through Del Yeah!™ Rewards. Limit one signup per device.

***At participating stores only. Legal residents of the USA who are at least 16 years old (T&Cs will state that members between 16-18 can only redeem with the permission if their parents).

