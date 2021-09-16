NP Digital Expands in UK with Former iProspect Global Head of Business Development Brandon Smith

San Diego, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a leader in performance marketing and officially named the 21st fastest growing business in the US by Inc. 5000, announces the continued expansion of its global business with the addition of a new hire. The agency welcomes former iProspect head of global business development, Brandon Smith, as its new Managing Director of NP Digital UK to head up local and regional growth. The UK is a critically important market and gateway to further NP Digital’s EMEA expansion, building on the rapid growth already seen in the US and other global markets.

Smith brings 20 years of commercial experience to NP Digital. In his former UK and APAC positions at iProspect, Smith was responsible for overseeing revenue growth and supporting key agency group clients. During his 10+ years at digital performance marketing agency, iProspect, he played a pivotal role in the rapid growth seen in the UK and globally.

Smith said, "NP Digital is a fascinating business that has unlocked the ability to service both global enterprise brands as well as small businesses. Having a digital heritage not weighed down by excessive corporate overhead and legacy non-digital business allows for superior service levels. In addition, NP Digital has a proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, built on the tenets of automation that frees up employees' time to be more nimble, agile, and consultative to deliver next-level business outcomes. I’m thrilled to be a part of helping accelerate our growth ambitions in the EMEA region. The UK is digitally advanced, but still, we see significant growth opportunities as performance continues to take center stage in client media plans.”

Smith reports to NP Digital CEO Mike Gullaksen, who said “Brandon’s track record speaks for itself having worked in high growth environments at the regional and global levels with some of the world’s largest brands. He will be a huge force in helping penetrate and increase market share for NP Digital while helping set growth strategies through performance marketing for our clients. We are excited to have him on board to support NP Digital’s bold growth ambitions in the UK and beyond.”

###

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a global performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most important Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, DTC challenger-type organizations.

NP Digital spans across the globe with 450 employees, seven offices and a headquarters in San Diego. For more information visit npdigital.com or neilpatel.com/ubersuggest.