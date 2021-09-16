Bulletin from the Saniona AB extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on September 16, 2021

English Swedish

PRESS RELEASE

September 16, 2021

Today, on September 16, 2021, the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting was held in Saniona AB. In light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and in order to reduce the risk of infection spreading, the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting was held only by advance voting (postal vote) in accordance with temporary legislation. A summary of the adopted resolutions follows below. All resolutions were adopted with the required majority of votes.



Election of new board member and remuneration for the new board member

The extraordinary shareholders’ meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal from the Nomination Committee, to elect Robert E. Hoffman as new ordinary board member for the time period up until the end of the next annual shareholders’ meeting alongside the board members elected at the annual shareholders’ meeting held on 26 May 2021.

It was further resolved, in accordance with the proposal from the Nomination Committee, that remuneration to the new board member shall be paid with SEK 260,000 to Robert E. Hoffman for the time period up until the end of the next annual shareholders’ meeting (corresponding to a yearly remuneration of SEK 390,000, of which SEK 140,000 relates to the additional remuneration for each member of the board domiciled in North America). In addition thereto, a separate remuneration of SEK 80,000 shall be paid to Robert E. Hoffman in his capacity as chairman of the Audit Committee for the time period up until the end of the next annual shareholders’ meeting (corresponding to a yearly remuneration of SEK 120,000).

Malmö on September 16, 2021

Saniona AB (publ)

For more information, please contact

Trista Morrison, Chief Communications Officer, Saniona. Office: + 1 (781) 810-9227. Email: trista.morrison@saniona.com

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17.45 CEST on September 16, 2021.

About Saniona

Saniona is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients suffering from rare diseases for which there are a lack of available treatment options. The company’s lead product candidate, Tesomet, is in mid-stage clinical trials for hypothalamic obesity and Prader-Willi syndrome, serious rare disorders characterized by severe weight gain, disturbances of metabolic functions and uncontrollable hunger. Saniona has developed a proprietary ion channel drug discovery engine anchored by IONBASE, Saniona’s database of more than 130,000 ion channel modulators, of which more than 20,000 are Saniona’s proprietary compounds. Through its ion channel expertise, Saniona is advancing two wholly-owned ion channel modulators, SAN711 and SAN903. SAN711 is in a Phase 1 clinical trial and may be applicable in the treatment of rare neuropathic disorders, and SAN903 is in preclinical development for rare inflammatory, fibrotic and hematological disorders. Led by an experienced scientific and operational team, Saniona has an established research organization in the Copenhagen area, Denmark, and a corporate office in the Boston, Massachusetts area, U.S. The company’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap (OMX: SANION). Read more at http://www.saniona.com.

