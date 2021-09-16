WashREIT to Release Third Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, October 28th

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WashREIT (NYSE:WRE) will release third quarter earnings results after market close on Thursday, October 28, 2021.



The conference call will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 11:00 am ET. Conference call access information is as follows:

USA Toll Free Number: 888-506-0062 International Toll Number: 973-528-0011 Entry Code 714844

Instant replay of the conference call will be available until Friday, November 12, 2021, at 11:00 pm ET. Instant replay access information is as follows:

USA Toll Free Number: 877-481-4010 International Toll Number: 919-882-2331 Conference ID: 42838

The live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor section of WashREIT's website at www.washreit.com.

WashREIT is a multifamily real estate investment trust that is focused on providing quality housing to under-served, middle-income renters in submarkets poised for strong, sustained demand. WashREIT currently owns and operates approximately 7,100 multifamily apartment units and 1 million square feet of commercial space in the Washington Metro market. With a proven track record in multifamily repositioning, we are utilizing the experience and research from the Washington Metro market to continue our growth as we geographically diversify into Southeastern markets.