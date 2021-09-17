Verizon announces early participation results of its private exchange offers for 8 series of notes and upsize of the exchange offers

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (“Verizon”) (NYSE, NASDAQ: VZ) today announced (i) the early participation results, as of 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on September 16, 2021 (the “Early Participation Date”), of its previously announced private offers to exchange the 8 outstanding series of notes listed in the table below and maturing from 2024 through 2026 (collectively, the “Old Notes”), in each case, for newly issued notes of Verizon due 2032 (the “New Notes”) (the “Exchange Offers”), on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in an offering memorandum dated September 2, 2021 (the “Offering Memorandum”) and (ii) the upsizing of the transactions as detailed below. In connection with the upsizing, Verizon has amended the terms of the transactions to increase the maximum aggregate principal amount of new notes that will be issued. Except as described in this press release, the terms and conditions of the transactions remain unchanged. The Offering Memorandum and the accompanying eligibility letter for the Exchange Offers constitute the “Exchange Offer Documents”.



The withdrawal rights for each Exchange Offer expired at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on September 16, 2021. The Exchange Offers will expire at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on October 1, 2021, unless extended or earlier terminated by Verizon.

Verizon’s obligation to accept Old Notes tendered in each of the Exchange Offers is subject to the terms and conditions described in the Offering Memorandum, including, among other things, (i) the Acceptance Priority Procedures (as described in Verizon’s press release dated September 2, 2021 announcing the Exchange Offers (the “Launch Press Release”)) and (ii) a cap on the maximum aggregate principal amount of New Notes that Verizon will issue in all of the Exchange Offers, which Verizon is hereby increasing to such amount as is necessary to enable it to accept all of the Old Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Early Participation Date (as amended, the “New Notes Cap”). Such increase in the New Notes Cap shall in no way affect the operation of the applicable Acceptance Priority Procedures.

As all conditions applicable to the Exchange Offers as of the Early Participation Date have been deemed satisfied or waived by Verizon and the Minimum Issue Requirement (as defined in the Launch Press Release) for each of the Exchange Offers has been met, Verizon expects to settle all Old Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Early Participation Date on September 20, 2021 (the “Early Settlement Date”), subject to the terms of the Exchange Offers, including the New Notes Cap. Because the aggregate principal amount of New Notes to be issued in exchange for the Old Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Early Participation Date and accepted for exchange is expected to equal the New Notes Cap, Verizon anticipates that there will be no Final Settlement Date (as defined in the Launch Press Release) with respect to the Exchange Offers, and no additional tenders of Old Notes will be accepted for purchase by Verizon in the Exchange Offers after the Early Participation Date.

Verizon was advised by Global Bondholder Services Corporation, as the Information Agent and the Exchange Agent for the Exchange Offers, that as of the Early Participation Date, the aggregate principal amounts of the Old Notes specified in the final column in the table below were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn with respect to each of the Exchange Offers:

Promptly after 9:00 a.m. (Eastern time) today, September 17, 2021, Verizon will issue a press release specifying, among other things, (i) the Total Exchange Price (as defined in the Launch Press Release) for each series of Fixed Rate Notes (as defined in the Launch Press Release), (ii) the New Notes Coupon (as defined in the Launch Press Release), (iii) the aggregate principal amount of Old Notes validly tendered at or prior to the applicable Early Participation Date and accepted for exchange in each Exchange Offer, (iv) the proration factor (if any) to be applied and (v) the aggregate principal amount of New Notes to be issued on the Early Settlement Date.

Registration of the New Notes

When issued, the New Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any other laws. Therefore, the New Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws. Verizon will enter into a registration rights agreement with respect to the New Notes on the Early Settlement Date.

Only holders who duly complete and return an eligibility letter certifying that they are either (1) “qualified institutional buyers” as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act or (2) non-“U.S. persons” (as defined in Rule 902 under the Securities Act) located outside of the United States and who are not acting for the account or benefit of a U.S. Person and are “Non-U.S. qualified offerees” (as defined in the eligibility letter) are authorized to receive the Offering Memorandum and to participate in the Exchange Offers (each such holder, an “Eligible Holder”).

Global Bondholder Services Corporation is acting as the Information Agent and the Exchange Agent for the Exchange Offers. Questions or requests for assistance related to the Exchange Offers, including for assistance in completing an eligibility letter, or for additional copies of the Exchange Offer Documents may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation at (866) 470-3800 (toll free) or (212) 430-3774 (collect). You may also contact your broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee for assistance concerning the Exchange Offers. The eligibility letter for the Exchange Offers can be accessed at the following link http://www.gbsc-usa.com/eligibility/verizon.

