Safe-T Group’s Privacy Business Unit Launches New Web Data Collection-as-a-Service Solution

HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T® Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET), a global provider of cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises, announced today the launch of a new enterprise data collection solution, enabling unlimited collection of online, public, web-based data. The new product will be an addition to Safe-T’s enterprise privacy business unit solutions portfolio which continues to focus on expanding its presence in the large and growing data collection market.

Delivered as a Data Collection-as-a-Service (DCaaS) and powered by Safe-T’s unique hybrid enterprise privacy network which is utilized by hundreds of business customers around the world, the web data collector solution will allow enterprises to gather information at any scale from any public-facing website. Using a simple, yet powerful API interface that allows for easy integration into any major data analytics platform, enterprise customers will be able to gather needed web data at a 100% success rate without the need for complex web crawlers or utilizing a proxy network. Safe-T’s new data collector will address key needs for data-driven decision making based upon publicly available web information across numerous use-cases including e-commerce, price comparison, brand protection, SEO and market research. This will allow enterprises to achieve competitive advantages in their industry without having to invest significantly in their infrastructure, saving time and reducing workload.

Shachar Daniel, Co-Founder and CEO of Safe-T Group, noted: "Safe-T's expansion into web data collection is a natural extension of our existing enterprise solution portfolio. Web data collection is a large global opportunity and a market that is still in the early stages of growth, and our entry into this space is another important step in our ongoing efforts to build Safe-T into the ‘one-stop-shop’ for all aspects of consumer and enterprise cybersecurity and privacy."

According to a report from Grand View Research , the global data collection market is estimated to grow from around $1.6 billion in 2021 to $8.21 billion in 2028. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the advantages of the new web data Collection-as-a-Service solution, its potential to address market need and/or demand, its contribution to building Safe-T into a ‘one-stop-shop’ for all aspects of consumer and enterprise cybersecurity and privacy and the size of the global data collection market. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Safe-T’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 22, 2021, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Safe-T is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

