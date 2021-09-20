Wilsonart Announces New THINSCAPE® Designs

TEMPLE, Texas, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The warmth of the sun can bring a sense of calm, comfort and cheer to any environment. Wilsonart, a world-class innovator of next-generation engineered surfaces, is helping homeowners infuse these emotions into their home décor by introducing the first new additions to their THINSCAPE® Performance Tops Performance Tops, the brand’s popular line of European-inspired, ultra-thin countertops. These sun-drenched designs offer a rare combination of attainable luxury with exceptional performance.



“In today’s new reality, homeowners are seeking more casual, comfortable ways of living, but they also still desire luxury and performance,” said Danielle Mikesell, global vice president of marketing and design at Wilsonart. “The new designs offer a perfect combination of these design concepts. Casual and luxe intuitively come together in aspirational stone looks that offer fine detailing and subtle nuances in ultra-thin performance tops as sleek and stylish as they are strong.”

The Wilsonart® THINSCAPE stone collection brings two fresh looks to the line’s existing portfolio of ultra-slim decorative surfaces. The new designs include:

Solenne Marble (TS508) - a stately bright white stone with grey to charcoal and brown to bronze veins. This warm/cool color mix allows for seamless coordination with other materials and colors. True to a marble look, Solenne Marble offers an upscale approach to minimalist design and features a Luster finish with a semi-gloss sheen and smooth surface.





- a stately bright white stone with grey to charcoal and brown to bronze veins. This warm/cool color mix allows for seamless coordination with other materials and colors. True to a marble look, Solenne Marble offers an upscale approach to minimalist design and features a Luster finish with a semi-gloss sheen and smooth surface. Tortona Quartzite (TS509) - a large-scale stone design with subtle detailing that maintains a natural fissured look. Brighter white areas punctuate the overall warm white slab while grey intermingles with the warm white to add depth and dimensionality. This surface presents an air of sophistication to modern kitchens and is available in a Luster finish, which delivers a semi-gloss sheen and smooth surface.



“Each of these new designs makes meaningful connections to nature with sophisticated stone looks that offer bold, yet neutral, surface options for the home,” added Mikesell. “Paired with a sleek, modern and thin profile, the result is a relaxed, yet luxurious, aesthetic ideal for any kitchen or bath.”

Wilsonart revolutionized countertops with the introduction of its THINSCAPE Performance Tops in 2019. The collection offers a minimalist style that pairs well with modern spaces by combining on-trend aesthetics with sleek engineering and everyday durability. Performance is not sacrificed in the countertop’s ultra-thin and stylish profile; instead, it offers exceptional durability with resistance to impact, scratches and moisture. THINSCAPE Performance Tops are ideal for kitchen countertops, bath vanities, laundry room worktops and even commercial tabletop applications in hospitality, office and retail environments.

Manufactured in the USA, THINSCAPE Performance Tops also come with UL GREENGUARD Gold Certification for indoor air quality and can be found at kitchen and bath dealers and local fabricators nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.wilsonart.com/thinscape.

About Wilsonart

Wilsonart, a world-leading engineered surfaces company, is driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service you can count on, delivered by people who care. The Company manufactures and distributes High Pressure Laminate, Coordinated TFL & Edgeband, Quartz, Solid Surface, Epoxy, and other decorative engineered surface options for use in the office, education, healthcare, residential, hospitality, and retail markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard, Durcon®, KML, Laminart®, Mermaid™, New Leaf™, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore™, Technistone® and Wetwall™ brands, the Company continuously redefines decorative surfaces through improved performance and award-winning designs.

Brittni Olson

L.C. Williams & Associates

bolson@lcwa.com

(312) 565-4624

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4534c4f8-f6b5-4e1c-84bf-3355a60622bc