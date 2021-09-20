English Finnish

EVLI BANK PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 20.9.2021, AT 5.00 PM (EET/EEST)



____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Mikola, Juho

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Evli Bank Plc

LEI: 743700VK1NB8HRGTQH74

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700VK1NB8HRGTQH74_20210920140644_11

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-09-20

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000170915

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4437 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 4437 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR





EVLI BANK PLC





For additional information, please contact:

Sari Paronen, Communications Specialist, Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 7442697, sari.paronen@evli.com





Evli Bank Plc

Evli is a bank specialised in investments that helps institutions, companies and individuals grow their wealth responsibly. The range of products and services includes investment funds, wealth management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, incentive plan design and management services, as well as Corporate Finance services. Evli is the best* and most used** institutional asset manager in Finland and offers the best Private Banking service in Finland***.

Evli has EUR 16.1 billion of client assets under management (net 6/2021). Evli Group has equity of EUR 115.1 million and a BIS solvency ratio of 15.9% (June 30, 2021). The company employs around 280 people. Evli Bank Plc's B share is listed on Nasdaq in Helsinki.

*Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 -surveys. **Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 -surveys. ***Kantar Prospera Private Banking 2019, 2020 Finland -surveys.



