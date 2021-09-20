EVLI BANK PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 20.9.2021, AT 5.00 PM (EET/EEST)
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Mikola, Juho
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Evli Bank Plc
LEI: 743700VK1NB8HRGTQH74
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700VK1NB8HRGTQH74_20210920140644_11
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-09-20
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000170915
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4437 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 4437 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
EVLI BANK PLC
For additional information, please contact:
Sari Paronen, Communications Specialist, Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 7442697, sari.paronen@evli.com
Evli Bank Plc
Evli is a bank specialised in investments that helps institutions, companies and individuals grow their wealth responsibly. The range of products and services includes investment funds, wealth management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, incentive plan design and management services, as well as Corporate Finance services. Evli is the best* and most used** institutional asset manager in Finland and offers the best Private Banking service in Finland***.
Evli has EUR 16.1 billion of client assets under management (net 6/2021). Evli Group has equity of EUR 115.1 million and a BIS solvency ratio of 15.9% (June 30, 2021). The company employs around 280 people. Evli Bank Plc's B share is listed on Nasdaq in Helsinki.
*Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 -surveys. **Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 -surveys. ***Kantar Prospera Private Banking 2019, 2020 Finland -surveys.
