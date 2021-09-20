Michael Jordan Assumes Advisory Role with Sportradar

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar (NASDAQ: SRAD), a leading global provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services, and the number one provider of business-to-business solutions to the global sports betting industry based on revenue, announced today that Michael Jordan, NBA legend and early Sportradar investor, will serve as a special advisor to Sportradar’s Board of Directors, while also increasing his investment in the company, effective immediately.



“Not only is Michael Jordan one of the most iconic sports figures of all time, but he is a legendary leader who believes in Sportradar’s mission to enhance fan engagement through our fully-integrated technology and services platform,” said Jeffery Yabuki, Sportradar’s Chairman of the Global Board of Directors. “We are thrilled to have Michael contribute to Sportradar’s business efforts moving forward.”

In his new advisory position, Mr. Jordan will provide the board and management with guidance and strategic counsel, with a focus on the US market, product development, marketing activities and other key business initiatives. As an elite athlete and successful entrepreneur, Mr. Jordan’s expertise in establishing impactful business partnerships within the sports industry will be leveraged across the breadth of Sportradar’s products and services.

“I invested in Sportradar years ago because I believed in the vision and passion that Carsten (Koerl) and the rest of the team had for transforming the sports technology industry,” said Michael Jordan. “I am looking forward to having a formal role with the company as it begins its next chapter.”

“Over the past several years, the worlds of fandom, sports betting, and media have converged and, through his accomplishments on the court and in the boardroom, Michael sits at the intersection of these industries,” said Carsten Koerl, Global CEO, Sportradar. “As an early investor in Sportradar, Michael saw the potential in our company. We are thrilled to now tap into his entrepreneurial savvy and business acumen as we develop the next wave of solutions and offerings that will maximize engagement across sports.”

On Tuesday, September 14th, Mr. Jordan joined Sportradar’s directors, executive team, lead investors and honored guests in the Nasdaq opening bell ringing ceremony, celebrating Sportradar’s first day as a publicly traded company.

