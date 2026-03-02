FIFA Extends Long-Standing Integrity Partnership With Sportradar

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland and ZURICH, Switzerland, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIFA has extended and expanded its integrity services agreement with Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors, for an additional five years, reinforcing a long-term partnership dedicated to safeguarding the integrity of football worldwide.

The renewed agreement, which runs through 2031, provides comprehensive AI-driven bet-monitoring services and now includes expanded intelligence and investigation support and dedicated risk assessment services for both FIFA and its 211 member associations. These additions further strengthen FIFA’s ability to identify, assess and respond to integrity risks across a broad and evolving global betting and competition landscape.

Sportradar will provide integrity services across men’s and women’s FIFA international competitions; men’s and women’s confederation-run international and international club competitions; senior men’s and women’s domestic matches from the top two tiers; and the main national cup competitions across all member associations.

Since 2017, Sportradar has monitored more than 600,000 matches globally on behalf of FIFA through the company’s proprietary Universal Fraud Detection Service (UFDS AI).

Andreas Krannich, Sportradar’s EVP Integrity Services, said: “The expansion of our integrity agreement with FIFA further strengthens the ability to identify, assess and respond to risks in an increasingly complex global picture. It underlines both organisations commitment to fair and clean sport at all levels globally.

“Our integrity services are designed to address risk in a joined-up way, combining bet monitoring through our AI-powered Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS AI) — built in-house using more than 20 years of historical data — with rapid reporting from betting operators, alongside comprehensive education and prevention programmes delivered to sports organisations worldwide.”

About Sportradar

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, the Company provides sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their business. As the trusted partner of organizations like the ATP, NBA and WNBA, NHL, MLB, MLS, PGA TOUR, UEFA, FIFA, CONMEBOL, AFC, and the Bundesliga, Sportradar covers more than a million events annually across all major sports. With deep industry relationships and expertise, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved. For more information about Sportradar, please visit www.sportradar.com

Contact

Media

Sandra Lee s.lee@sportradar.com

Investors

Jim Bombassei j.bombassei@sportradar.com