Tremor Video Launches Programmatic Audio Solution to Help Advertisers Reach Engaged Audiences in Premium Environments

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tremor Video, a leading programmatic video platform, today debuted a new programmatic audio solution for advertisers to seamlessly expand their digital strategies beyond – or in concert with – video and Connected TV (CTV). The offering is powered by Tremor’s premium supply arrangements, which include AdsWizz and UNIFD.LA.



“With audio content continuing to grow and gain in popularity among consumers, advertisers should be exploring ways to expand their audience reach strategies beyond CTV and all-screen video,” said Amy Guenel, Vice President of Product Marketing, Tremor Video. “With our new programmatic audio solution, advertisers gain the tools they need to seamlessly integrate audio into their broader digital media mix.”

In today’s highly mobile and connected consumer environment, advertisers are increasingly investing in digital audio as U.S. consumers spend more time engaging with digital audio content – streaming radio, music and podcasts. On average, 62% of the U.S. population now listens to digital audio on a weekly basis from their smartphones, desktop computers, smart speakers or even in their cars, with 218 million people listening to digital audio services at least once per month.1 As a result, by 2022, programmatic audio spend in the U.S. is expected to increase by 23.14% to $1.3 billion,2 opening the door for new programmatic audio advertising opportunities as the ability to reach consumers in distraction-free environments becomes more valuable for brands.

Advertisers who leverage Tremor’s programmatic audio solution can customize messages in premium content environments with engaged consumers, gaining an additional touchpoint to add to their customers’ journey. Key benefits of the solution include:

EXTENDED REACH & FREQUENCY: Pair programmatic audio with video to boost reach and frequency for campaigns

Pair programmatic audio with video to boost reach and frequency for campaigns UNIFIED CAMPAIGN MANAGEMENT: Reach audio listeners at scale in premium publisher environments by buying, managing and measuring audio campaigns from a centralized platform, allowing for a holistic view of how audio fits into cross-channel campaigns

Reach audio listeners at scale in premium publisher environments by buying, managing and measuring audio campaigns from a centralized platform, allowing for a holistic view of how audio fits into cross-channel campaigns ACCESS TO PREMIUM AUDIO CONTENT: Deliver brand messages to engaged listeners within premium music and podcast environments

Deliver brand messages to engaged listeners within premium music and podcast environments LEVERAGE AUDIENCE EXTENSION: Activate advanced audio targeting to reach customers whenever and wherever they are listening, by leveraging data such as feed type, geography, behavioral, demographics, operating system, device type, contextual, browser, daypart and even TV viewership via Tremor Video’s TV Intelligence solution

Activate advanced audio targeting to reach customers whenever and wherever they are listening, by leveraging data such as feed type, geography, behavioral, demographics, operating system, device type, contextual, browser, daypart and even TV viewership via Tremor Video’s TV Intelligence solution OPTIMIZE WITH AUDIO REPORTING & ANALYTICS: Track the effectiveness and holistic performance across channels with added visibility into audio-specific metrics like audio impressions, listens and audio quartiles to gauge how long customers are listening to an audio ad



The integration with AdsWizz connects buyers to the AdsWizz Marketplace or directly to publishers through PMPs (private marketplaces). AdsWizz gives advertisers access to over 200 million monthly uniques3 spanning across podcast and digital radio.

“We’re excited to work with Tremor Video to further diversify programmatic demand for our publishers and help advertisers expand their reach through audio,” said Anne Frisbie, SVP of Global Supply & Partnerships, AdsWizz. “We have built the largest marketplace for premium audio, and through this integration, we are connecting more advertisers to that inventory and helping to fulfill the rapidly growing demand for this booming medium.”

For more information on Tremor Video’s Programmatic Audio solution visit here.

1 eMarketer US Digital Audio Listeners and Penetration, February 2021

2 eMarketer, US Programmatic Digital Audio Services Ad Spending, 2019-2023

3 AdsWizz internal platform data, for global uniques, May 2021

About Tremor Video

Tremor Video helps advertisers deliver impactful brand stories across all screens through the power of innovative video technology combined with advanced audience data and captivating creative. Tremor Video is one of the largest and most innovative video advertising companies in North America, with offerings in CTV, instream and in-app. Tremor Video is a Tremor International company.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events related to the Programmatic Audio product offering and our business. Words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by the Company at the time these statements were made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable at the time made, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Contact

Caroline Smith

csmith@tremorinternational.com

