InvestorBrandNetwork Announces Gamechangers LIVE Interview with DealMaker CEO Rebecca Kacaba

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that Rebecca Kacaba, Co-Founder & CEO of DealMaker, the leading technology solution for companies looking to raise capital faster and more efficiently, recently appeared on Gamechangers LIVE, a podcast series putting a spotlight on individuals who are gamechangers in their fields and sharing perspective on their journeys, mindsets, struggles and successes in an effort to inspire and inform listeners.

The broadcast, hosted by Executive Coach and Speaker Sergio Tigera, is available for on-demand viewing on Gamechangers LIVE.

During the interview, Kacaba discussed her professional background and her journey to co-founding DealMaker.

“I was practicing law on Bay Street for over 10 years – taking companies public, doing acquisitions and, of course, a lot of funding rounds. My co-founder, Mat [Goldstein] was practicing in a similar capacity on Wall Street, and what we saw on both sides of the border in conjunction with the JOBS Act coming out was that there was a lot of paper chasing happening and founders paying their law firms to do work that wasn’t really that high value and was costing companies and entrepreneurs more than it should’ve been,” Kacaba said. “We decided it was an area – with the JOBS Act and Regulation A+ coming out – that was ripe for technology, so we set about to build that technology.”

“You take 10 shots, nine might fail, but one comes in.… You grab that one, and you keep going,” she continued. “A lot of people look at the successes that we’ve had and think how easy that was, but they really don’t see the nine failures – the nine shots you take that don’t work out. … I don’t like to focus on that. I really enjoy the process. … We picked this hard thing to do – automate private placements, securities law exemptions and financings – but, at the end of the day, that’s what we were passionate about. We wanted to change the way the capital markets function. … We really wanted to disrupt that landscape.”

“For anybody who is launching a capital raise, DealMaker is a very flexible backend; I call it Shopify for the capital markets. … As we all know, time kills all deals. So, if you get an investor who says ‘yes’ and then you’ve got to send them a long, 30-page document they don’t understand, and then they’ve got to clear all kinds of other compliance checks, and then you’ve got to get them to wire their money, you’re creating friction in a process that, in 2021, doesn’t need friction,” Kacaba added.

Throughout the interview, Kacaba explained the strategies she leverages to find quality additions to the DealMaker team, the importance of being a problem-solver in business and technology, and her vision for the future of DealMaker.

Learn more by viewing the full interview on Gamechangers LIVE.

About DealMaker

DealMaker’s mission is to deliver speed, innovation and efficiency to the global capital markets. A provider of premier cloud solutions, DealMaker assists tens of thousands of users around the world with completing capital raises, KYC and fund formation. The company makes transactions surprisingly pleasant, striving for a simpler way of doing things on one global platform. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.DealMaker.tech.

About InvestorBrandNetwork

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information on IBN, visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com.

