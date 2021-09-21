Sophos Accelerates Growth of MSP Connect

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos, a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity, today announced accelerated worldwide growth of MSP Connect, Sophos’ award-winning program to help managed service providers (MSPs) increase customer management efficiencies, unlock new business opportunities and boost revenue. The growth is fueled by the increased demand for Sophos’ next-generation cybersecurity solutions and services that protect against ransomware and other cyberthreats.



Sophos MSP Connect achieved 67% year-over-year billings growth in the first quarter fiscal year 2022, ending June 30, 2021, and 55% year-over-year billings growth in fiscal year 2021, ending March 31, 2021, through MSP Connect Flex, Sophos’ flexible monthly billing program. MSP Connect now supports more than 16,500 global and regional MSPs worldwide, a 54% increase since April, 1, 2020, the start of Sophos’ fiscal year 2021.

“The world experienced a necessary shift to remote working this past year, requiring businesses to rely heavily on the cloud. MSPs have been on the frontlines since day one, helping organizations secure hybrid workforces with remote employees – a critical role considering changing attacker tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) that increasingly involve remote access services such as Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP),” said Scott Barlow, Sophos vice president of global MSP and cloud alliances. “MSP Connect makes it easier than ever for MSPs to secure diverse customer environments with one comprehensive cybersecurity portfolio that’s simple to deploy and manage.”

New to the MSP Connect portfolio is Sophos XDR, the industry’s only extended detection and response (XDR) solution that synchronizes native endpoint, server, firewall, and email security. Sophos Intercept X with XDR and other pillar products – including Sophos Firewall and Sophos Cloud Security – share threat intelligence in real time for coordinated and automated response to threats as part of the Sophos adaptive cybersecurity ecosystem, a new open security architecture for protection. Built on a cloud-based data lake with the industry’s richest data set, the ecosystem continuously improves based on the collective input of Sophos solutions and services, partners, customers, developers, and other security industry vendors.

MSPs further benefit with Sophos Managed Threat Response (MTR), a fully-managed threat hunting, detection and response service that provides a dedicated 24/7 security team to rapidly identify and neutralize sophisticated and complex threats. The customizable offering provides tremendous growth opportunities for partners, and is one of the industry’s most widely used managed detection and response services, now with more than 5,000 customers.

“We’re seeing unprecedented demand for integrated security solutions and services that better protect customers and enable partners to expand their business,” said Barlow. “Sophos is constantly innovating, and we’re arming MSPs with the multilayered security needed for protection, visibility and compliance of on-premises and public cloud environments. Sophos’ new managed cloud security bundle, for example, provides everything MSPs need to extend their cybersecurity expertise to the public cloud.”

MSPs manage Sophos solutions and services in the cloud-based Sophos Central platform, where they can oversee all customer installations – both on-premises and in the public cloud, respond to alerts, and track licenses and upcoming renewal dates via a single, intuitive interface.

What channel partners say:

“A customer recently became the target of what could have resulted in a devastating breach, but we were able to quickly stop the attack thanks to the Sophos Rapid Response team, which provided critical support in an extremely challenging situation. We’ve now made it a requirement for all ITConnexx customers to implement Sophos MTR, so that neither us nor our clients find ourselves in a similar situation again,” said Brian O'Shaughnessy, CEO at ITConnexx. “The innovation behind Sophos XDR is another game changer in how we’re able to protect our customers from today’s most sophisticated threats with an all-encompassing holistic view of their environments.”

“The cybersecurity threat landscape is extremely volatile, and one of the biggest challenges we face as an MSP is in finding industry-best vendors that not only help differentiate our business, but more importantly ensure our customers are protected from the most advanced and never-before-seen threats,” said Bob Coppedge, CEO at Simplex-IT. “Sophos solutions and services provide the industry’s best protection, bar none. The enablement and education further provided through MSP Connect helps us create the bridge we need to communicate with executives – especially those who don’t always understand the intricacies of cybersecurity.”

Additional Resources

About Sophos

Sophos is a worldwide leader in next-generation cybersecurity, protecting more than 500,000 organizations and millions of consumers in more than 150 countries from today’s most advanced cyberthreats. Powered by threat intelligence, AI and machine learning from SophosLabs and SophosAI, Sophos delivers a broad portfolio of advanced products and services to secure users, networks and endpoints against ransomware, malware, exploits, phishing and the wide range of other cyberattacks. Sophos provides a single integrated cloud-based management console, Sophos Central – the centerpiece of an adaptive cybersecurity ecosystem that features a centralized data lake that leverages a rich set of open APIs available to customers, partners, developers, and other cybersecurity vendors. Sophos sells its products and services through reseller partners and managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com.