Sophos and Spektrum Labs Partner to Launch Insurability Fastrack Program with Sophos MDR

OXFORD, United Kingdom and CARMEL, Ind., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos, a global leader in innovative security solutions for defeating cyberattacks, and Spektrum Labs, the creator of the Fusion Platform for continuous cyber resilience validation, today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership to bring stronger insurance incentives with Sophos MDR and help organizations prove their cyber resilience.

Through the partnership, organizations can not only deploy Sophos MDR to help prevent attacks but also provide insurers with verifiable proof that their security controls are enabled, properly configured, and working as intended, all of which are known measures to lower cyber risk. This transforms security from a set of controls into a measurable, continuously validated operating discipline, and addresses persistent challenges facing organizations as cyber incidents continue to rise:

Managed detection and response (MDR) efficacy is real, but cyber underwriters lack access and visibility into the telemetry that validates outcomes from cybersecurity controls.

Insurance qualification can be hindered by the challenges of validating the configuration of cybersecurity tools.

By integrating Spektrum Cyber Resilience with the Sophos Central console, organizations can prove the resilience of their cybersecurity program through verifiable, cryptographic Spektrum Cyber Resilience Tokens that greenlight underwriting for insurers and provide information beyond what they’d receive through an application.

In addition, Managed Service Providers (MSPs) are increasingly expected to support their customers in accessing cyber insurance, and to help improve insurability. Through this partnership, Sophos MSP partners now have easy access to insurance options for their customers, differentiating their services to drive growth.

Organizations benefit from:

Immediate return on their Sophos MDR investment through seamless access to preferred cyber insurance programs from leading global carriers. This reduces application friction, accelerates qualification and enables policy binding in minutes. It’s backed by a trusted panel of insurers with proven, specialized cyber and claims experience.

Greater MDR efficacy with measurable proof that Sophos MDR is configured and works as intended, validated by Spektrum, resulting in lower premiums and better security resilience

By providing deeper insights into unmanaged assets, incident exposure, configuration weaknesses, resilience gaps, and misaligned insurance posture, the partnership supports Sophos’ partners in helping organizations adopt Sophos MDR faster while also closing real cyber risk gaps.

Chris Bell, SVP of global channels, alliances, and corporate development, Sophos, said: “Our customers count on Sophos MDR to stop attacks before they cause real damage. By partnering with Spektrum, we take that a step further, delivering immediate, verifiable proof of insurance that reduces friction and accelerates trust with brokers, boards, and underwriters. Together, MDR and cyber insurance cost less and deliver more when they operate as one.”

J.J. Thompson, founder and CEO, Spektrum Labs, said: “Together with Sophos, we enable MDR customers to demonstrate proof of cyber resilience. This partnership establishes a new standard: provable MDR effectiveness, automated resilience, and direct insurance benefits. It aligns cybersecurity, cyber resilience, and cyber insurance into one continuous system.”

Catherine Lyle, Head of Cyber Claims and Incident Response, Tokio Marine HCC – Cyber & Professional Lines Group, said: “Organizations protected by Sophos MDR demonstrate a materially stronger cyber risk profile. Continuous monitoring and rapid response reduce the likelihood of a successful attack and limit the potential impact when incidents occur. That enables us to move more efficiently and offer competitive rates with differentiated solutions.”

Dan Law, head of cyber practice, HSB, said: “The integration between Sophos MDR and Spektrum Labs helps remove uncertainty in the underwriting process. Our underwriters no longer have to rely on assumptions or static questionnaires. They now benefit from ongoing, system-backed evidence that the expected cybersecurity safeguards are in place. This Sophos insurability program is a win-win for all stakeholders.”

Gordon, Malin, CEO, Elpha Secure, said: "At Elpha Secure, we've always believed that cyber insurance and cybersecurity work best as one. Sophos and Spektrum validate exactly that vision: when protection is verifiable and continuous, insurers can act faster and businesses get better outcomes. This is the direction the entire industry needs to move, and it's a meaningful step forward for small and mid-sized businesses who need real security, not just a checkbox."

The integrated Sophos and Spektrum offering is available today to select customers and partners, with broader availability in mid-2026.

About Sophos

Sophos is a cybersecurity leader defending 600,000 organizations globally with an AI-driven platform and expert-led services. Sophos meets organizations wherever they are in their security maturity and grows with them to defeat cyberattacks. Its solutions combine machine learning, automation, and real-time threat intelligence with frontline human expertise from Sophos X-Ops to deliver advanced, 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response.

Sophos offers industry-leading managed detection and response (MDR) alongside a comprehensive portfolio of cybersecurity technologies — including endpoint, network, email, and cloud security, extended detection and response (XDR), identity threat detection and response (ITDR), and next-gen SIEM. Together with expert advisory services, these capabilities help organizations proactively reduce risk and respond faster, with the visibility and scalability needed to stay ahead of evolving threats.

Sophos goes to market with a global partner ecosystem, including Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), resellers and distributors, marketplace integrations, and cyber risk partners, giving organizations the flexibility to choose trusted relationships when securing their business. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com.

About Spektrum Labs

Spektrum Labs is an AI-first cyber resilience company building infrastructure for provable protection. By unifying security, backup, and insurance, Spektrum provides cryptographic proof that safeguards are working as intended, before, during, and after a breach. Enterprises use the Spektrum Fusion platform to streamline board reporting, accelerate insurance approvals, and turn resilience into verifiable reality. To learn more, visit spektrum.ai

Spektrum Labs, Spektrum Fusion, Cyber Resilience Tokens are trademarks or registered trademarks of Spektrum Labs.

